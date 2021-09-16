Birds ignored the wind and the rain, passing through on their flyways. At the bottom of my wastecan, under the bag, I found two triangular, spotted objects that looked like molted skins. As I peeled them out, I surmised they used to be slugs, which I’d tossed on top of the vegetable scraps after washing them off with salty, softened water. Somehow, they ate through the bag and sort of…exploded. Unfurled. The slugs seem to have their own flyways right now; they are on the move; they are anything but what we call sluggish. It’s possible that there are so many of them, Anchorage is a mere asphalt shell over a teaming abyss of slugs. My garden would suggest as much. My elderly neighbor shows me her technique: a bottle of diluted ammonia. It’s quite satisfying, she says, to watch them die. I’m not so sure, but I prepare my own slug bottle and then put it away. Maybe next year. The frost is coming soon enough and I’m not ready. Time to harvest whatever they have left me, which honestly, is plenty.
— Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.