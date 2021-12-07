This is the second storm in seven days and my bones ache from shoveling and blowing snow. A black-billed magpie sweeps from our roof to a tree through the falling snow. Its long, blue-green tail seems tropical, but it’s not bothered by this weather. Like ravens in the desert, this corvid easily adapts, and excels in the wake of humans. I’ve read that magpies are the smartest bird; in a mirror, they even recognize themselves. This is a standard test, apparently, of animal intelligence. I wonder if, in the mirror, a magpie would think its blue tuxedo was a good fit, or if it envies Robin Redbreast or its blue brother, Steller’s Jay. So often we want what we don’t have, especially when it’s beautiful. Beauty begs for the act of replication and its emotional counterpart, envy.
After moving ten tons of snow, my sore arm sweeps white mud across my dated popcorn ceiling. Hideous, I’m told. No one should have to live with this offensive sight. It’s slightly bumpier than a tasteful orange-peel finish, but goodness the difference. Painted too many times to scrape off, the carcinogenic lumps are still sharp enough to tear my knuckles, leaving streaks of blood in the fresh joint compound. It would have been easy to leave the popcorn alone, just give it a fresh coat of paint. The funny thing about style is how fervently people feel when it’s passed. In this case, the old style is particularly distasteful because it’s also poisonous, but it’s not so different from an ill-placed cut or wash of denim. The offense of ugliness has a moral twinge. I must put in the effort because, while ugliness is not a cardinal vice, sloth is its stand-in. Surely, we’re the only animal who thinks this way. I’m certain the magpie thinks its blue coat is quite sufficient.
— Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.