It’s solstice week and Christmas soon and raining: warm, heavy rain. The low in the Gulf is strong and on Tuesday, winds tore across the Chugach spinning devils in the snow. My friend wrote from New York City that she is reading St. Augustine’s Confessions, trying to make sense of both her Calvinist upbringing and her classicist lover. I can’t argue for a better way to spend the shortest days of this year than in submission to heaven, Earth, and weather. Augustine wrote:
Time never lapses, nor does it glide at leisure through our sense perceptions. It does strange things in the mind. Lo, time came and went from day to day, and by coming and going it brought to my mind other ideas and remembrances, and little by little they patched me up again with earlier kinds of pleasure and my sorrow yielded a bit to them.
This morning, I peel bright Christmas oranges to make juice, a pitcher of sunshine in its own right. I remember in childhood winters, my brother and I would turn off the kitchen lights after dinner. We’d squeeze orange rinds at lighted candles and make the flame spark with the fruit’s oil. I remember how small we were, our soft faces illuminated by the light.
As an African man, Augustine studied and wrote a thousand years before traders would bring oranges from China. His internal journey, though, through childhood, school, love and loss, reads so familiar:
There was a pear-tree close to our vineyard, heavily laden with fruit, which was tempting neither for its color nor its flavor. To shake and rob this, some of us wanton young fellows went, late one night (having, according to our disgraceful habit, prolonged our games in the streets until then), and carried away great loads, not to eat ourselves, but to fling to the very swine, having only eaten some of them; and to do this pleased us all the more because it was not permitted…Behold, now, let my heart tell You what it was seeking there, that I should be gratuitously wanton, having no inducement to evil but the evil itself. It was foul, and I loved it. I loved to perish. I loved my own error— not that for which I erred, but the error itself.
Had this patron saint of printing met an orange in Arctic winter!
Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.