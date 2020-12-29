A deep low in the Bering Sea hauls air across Anchorage at a good clip. Christmas wrapping paper blows around our apartment’s parking lot, the dumpster overflowing. The dog thinks that’s fun and chases after the paper. Then the rain starts, heavy at times. This helps plaster the trash to the ground, which makes it easier to pick up. I find a soggy cardboard diorama of a mountain scene in summer and think about the enduring appeal of miniatures: toy railroads, dollhouses, and architectural models. Is the real purpose to make us feel large and all-knowing? The distance we span from an airplane or satellite seems similar at first, but the space there is vast and unconstrained. A diorama, though, is an artistic terrarium. Its only interaction with the outside world is the gaze of its audience. I fold the remains of this one and tuck it in the trash bin. Now the sun dips down below the clouds, spilling golden energy across the land and seascape. I am so thankful for this brief light and the time now for seeing it. For a moment, I’m a druid amongst the stones, not a cubicle worker basking in the monitor’s glow. Just a few nights ago, we watched our two largest planets, Jupiter and Saturn, come together, under clear black skies. This, too, was really just a matter of perspective.
Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.