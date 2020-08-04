Many nights this week, the wind played my clothes dryer and stove vents like a pan flute. Its tone is brazen and persistent, not peaceful or pensive. After two warm days, my coworker and I went to the Eagle River to measure peak glacial melt. Lost on Fort Richardson, I finally found Pole Hill and bounced up the gravel road into the munitions playground. It wasn’t fully dark, but the sun wasn’t up yet, either, and I passed young G.I.s hiking in pairs, with their rifles. At the Bailey Bridge, our man was waiting for me. He had a tag line set up already and the instrument was calibrated. I pulled on rubber boots and a float vest, and crossed the bridge. I felt eyes in the woods watching us, both bears and soldiers. Chickadees sang as the sun rose. Downstream from the bridge, we used the tag line to pull the tiny boat back and forth across the river. The silty, gray water was rushing too loudly to speak, but hand gestures were clear enough. Over and over we cut slices of water with the sensor and measured its speed with sound. The force of the water in one riffle worried me, but when it tugged the boat down, I was strong enough to pull it through. I always wonder, though, how do you know by just looking when it’s going to be too much?
Jessica Cherry, PhD is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.