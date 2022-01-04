Two days of terror scoured our landscape, a region caught between highs and lows. Unless you live in the close lee of the Chugach, and then only your flags flew straight. On the city’s Westside and in the Valley, the noise was violent, like a scream. In Palmer, small planes were crushed like toys. Trucks overturned on the highway. Parts of buildings blew away. Into the Anchorage airport, jets flew low over houses, all night and all day, bringing home delayed and weary passengers. Now the hard slab snow is littered with tree branches and leaves. What scientists literally call litter. Last month’s footprints were excavated and laid bare. And now, in the bright night sky, I look at a scattered mess of stars left behind.
Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.