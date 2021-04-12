I went to check the gauge on Crying Ridge Creek. The numbers, having gone to outer space and back, said it must be flooded, but ice has a way of working its way into these things and then they can’t be trusted. The gage was correct, though, the creek was flooded. No water in yards, just a bit out of bank and mostly frozen. Plenty of freeboard left under the bridges. I stepped carefully; the trail was a mat of thawing dog shit. Just a bit more snowmelt and the creek might rise over the trail and wash all this waste into the lake downstream, where the wealthy live.
Standing there a while, I watch an artesian spout bubble brown water between sheets of ice on the creek. I think about the people who sometimes live here in the park. I hope they have somewhere else to be during snowmelt--or all the time for that matter—as spring’s cold, wet mud season would be the worst time to sleep here. Are the people from the park now housed at the arena? It took a global pandemic for us to make enough warm space for all the people without homes. Now others want to close the mass shelter: time to bring back sports, they say. Where, then, to house this growing pool of our brothers, sisters, daughters, and sons? Can they stay to watch the show?
Cases are rising again. Vaccine rates are slowing, far below what we need for herd immunity. The virus will continue to pinball through our state: infecting, reinfecting, and breaking through. Anyone of us could lose our job and our home. I look back toward the woods and imagine the park as a sweet-smelling field of crocus and daffodils. Beds of flowers would make their own sort of shelter. Essayist Eula Biss wrote, “However we choose to think of the social body, we are each other’s environment. Immunity is a shared space—a garden we tend together.”
Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.