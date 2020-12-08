This week’s short days made for vivid sunsets. The golden hour lasts all day, as clouds shift around like linens in the bed. The way we move so deliberately in winter makes me think of leaner times, when people stacked their family like cordwood and slept all season in a dark torpor. If we were altogether modern, spooky night horses might not stalk our woods and parking lot, leaving spilled rowanberries pressed in the snow. I’m glad they do haunt us, though; modernism may be temporary. Down in the Southeast Panhandle, rain moved mountains. Never in our memory has so much come at once. There, a ropey sky cloth pulled water from the sea and wrung it out, again and again. Shallow rooted trees were no match for those forces, and the mountains came loose. Thick, brown water flooded town and it’s not over yet. Stacking and storing displaced people is a real problem in this plague. Just last year it was as dry as a tinderbox. Now the dams spill over. What makes the difference, between drought and deluge? It’s not the flapping wings of a butterfly, I’m certain.
Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.