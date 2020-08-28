This week, sheets of rain washed and ironed Southcentral. The warm mountains made clouds like white, billowing steam. Fall feels close and we’re less prepared than ever, though all we do is wait. My friend writes from Japan, about the glaciologist who died in Greenland. What would it be like, to fall deep into the earth and drown in one’s own research? Not even a metaphor, but a real fall to a real death? For a man to die at the alter he built himself…well, surely that’s a dream for some. I wonder which men should still be celebrated. This one was more elegant than most, and kind to me at dinner, but maybe they are all the same. I really don’t know. I ask my friend for pictures of her children, of what she made her family for lunch. We are too crowded here in Tokyo, she says, stuck in the apartment with a baby and a toddler. Oh, sweet G., we were supposed to fly this winter: our own Arctic exploration mapping endless, white foothills. This was your big break and now it’s broken. I run my fingers across the silk kimono in my closet and thank my stars for where we’ve been.
Jessica Cherry, PhD is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.