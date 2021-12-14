We must go about our daily rounds in this deep cold, however tempting it is to remain under the covers. I drove north to Fairbanks in the blue, breaking day, and arrived long after dark. Swirling ground snow on the Nenana Ridge is the worst hour in winter’s night. But near town, for three days, I reclaimed our cabin from the four- and eight-legged beasts. While the stove fired right up, the floor remained icy for hours. The snow I shoveled for warmth was loose and sugary. I vacuumed up the mouse droppings and piles of mosquitos near the windows. Over the bed, my arm swept away the cobwebs. The question is why? Why do anything hard in winter? I don’t know the answer. It had been a long time. Some things needed to come north, other things needed to go south. It was time to check in with friends and colleagues. There was fish and meat to share, jam to spread, beer to drink.
On Sunday morning, the air temperatures dropped to -25F and worse. Packing the car, my fingers and toes had knives stabbing inside of them. I closed my eyes, I know how to live this way, I haven’t forgotten. As long as I keep moving, my toes will pass through the stabbing into burning. I tried to channel a Dutch charlatan who says it’s all in the breath; with deep breathing, I willed the heat from my core to my toes. It seemed to work. Southbound, I could chase the sunset all day long and be in the Hay Flats at twilight. The road was cleaner at -30F, and the ice fog shrouded the sun like in a Sydney Laurence painting. For quite some time, I followed a semi-truck carrying wrecked cars and the diesel exhaust plumes twisted out of its twin stacks in opposite directions like a dragon going 65 mph. Somewhere in there--the shared food, the deep breath, the burning fuel--is the life force that propels us forward. That is why we do it; in the bitter cold, we see death’s nearness and we know our own time won’t last.
Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.