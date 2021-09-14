It’s rained so much that my railing planters are flooded and rotten. I pulled the musty stalks of what used to be flowers and dumped the rain water over the balcony. At midnight, two nights ago, the floor of our apartment was shaking. Dancehall Cher, really? I’m furious at the new neighbor. I crawled out of bed and pulled on my Xtratuffs and a raincoat. The 24-year-old kid downstairs opened the door, all but naked. I just pointed upstairs and shook my head. No. He seemed a little ashamed. This is a condo association for old people, I told him. Like a retirement home. He smirked, yes, I see a lot of old people here. His English had an eastern European lilt. HOA quiet hours are 10pm. Yes, okay, sorry. At 4 am I am back. His young friend answered the door with a pipe, in a cloud of smoke, also shirtless. Tattoos covered his child-like skin and his curly hair stood out in all directions. I told him they needed to be quiet. No noise or I call the police. His mind is so altered he just laughed and repeated the word ‘police.’
As I filled my clothes dryer the next morning, agitated from lack of sleep, I wondered where is the girl, 22 years old, who bought this place with her parents? My rusty dryer emits a shrill whistle, but only for the first few minutes, so we ignore it. The girl comes by occasionally, towing one of the kids she babysits. She’s thin and pretty, with the strong body of a gymnast. The apartment, renovated before her, is being renovated again. New appliances march in and the barely old ones back out. Someone installed a fancy cutglass door. I wonder if this is her dream of adulthood, one in which you babysit other people’s kids, and your boyfriend plays video games all night and your parents buy you the things you want.
Our dishwasher started to flood out the air gap. I told my husband. He’s spending his Labor Day weekend preparing for a work trip. Oh yeah, I noticed that, too. Mmmhmm. I googled how to fix it and rooted around for my tools. I think of how many hours, how many years I’ve worked to have a home of my choosing. I think of all the hours I’ve worked to buy things I don’t need, but I buy anyway, and then they become a burden. But working has never seemed optional, even in this pandemic, when everyone is even more tired than they were before. Our failure at immunity seems only a symptom of something larger and longer lasting.
One afternoon last week, while we were working from home, the boy downstairs screamed at his girlfriend for almost two hours straight. I wondered then, if I should call the police, but the girl never yelled back, never cried, and the argument didn’t seem physical. She just seemed to stand there, listening to him yell. Her name, as he shouted it, is uncommon. His was then easy to find. After my sleepless weekend, I did the most severe thing I could imagine: I wrote a letter to his Russian mother.
This morning, I went to grab the yogurt and saw my husband had finished it. I pulled out the eggs instead and cracked one that poured out brown and putrid. The store has a covid-induced egg shortage. My husband was headed out for a jog and I told him he ate the only thing we had, the yogurt. I am a parasite, he admitted. We laughed and he left. I pulled out some raspberries from my garden, which I’d watched my boy dog piss all over yesterday. I washed them thoroughly and ate them and then I fixed the dishwasher.
— Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.