Winter is nigh, but gold owns the moment. Marigolds beckon for the Dead’s Day, their passionate red and yellow pigments found the world over. The coins of El Dorado are hidden in plain sight all over Anchorage this week, in the trees, in the flowerbeds. The sweet and musky smells of autumn leaves, and these dark orange petals, transmit a kind of gold fever and I’ve caught a wicked case. I sit still while both the ant and the grasshopper prepare for cold. Tomorrow, I think. Clarity won’t come tomorrow, but we will be closer. Mesmerized for now, I stare jealously at the aspens, minerals hanging from their branches. At best, these riches fall to the ground and rot, returning humus to soil. On the balcony, I gather pods of seeds off the brightest Tagetes and think: next year, I will plant more and more and more.
Jessica Cherry, PhD is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.