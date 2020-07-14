Under an insincere rainbow, a long line of people stand wrapped like packages. These late-night tax soldiers wait patiently at the Post Office, six feet apart with their envelopes. Franklin’s death and taxes are still the only certainties. I drop a bundle of data in the gaping metal collection box and slip back outside where it can’t quite rain. For weeks now, time is moving forward in a faulty almanac. Science is fighting for its life. My own experiment seems inconclusive. Results not publishable. What line of inquiry, Old Ben, leads a man to change his mind about owning a person: a person on a syrup bottle, a warrior on a ball cap. He was a man of the North, but named son of the South, from the Hebrew, a name of both sorrow and hope. Forget the puritanical acts in electrical space, so many of us have masters inside. It’s refusing our inheritance that feels so unfamiliar.
Jessica Cherry, PhD is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.