We woke up this week and wondered if we have been sleeping for two months. The trees are flocked like it’s January and the cold is deep. I open my closet door to find something warm, and I see a museum of clothes I used to wear. Clothes from not just before the pandemic, but before I even moved to Alaska: crepe shirts and form fitting pants, elegant shoes from my old Wall Street job, before 9/11. Why do I still have these things? Instead I pull on wool pants, a parka, and a sealskin hat. The hat smells stale, like a dead animal. It is a dead animal; but it’s also a warm gift from a close friend. Inside the seal head, my blue eyes betray my European ancestry. If I lay on the ice next to its breathing hole, no seal would be fooled. Instead, I pack up a drone and head out to shoot photos at Peter’s Creek. There, anchor ice has come and gone; shelf ice has built up and collapsed again. Beavers have built a lodge just downstream that will make the ice damming at the bridge even worse. I’m building up a story of how this little creek freezes: the ground water and melt water and its tendency to flood with ice. Sure, drones are cynical, but I don’t have the amount of hope it takes to fly an airplane today. Life un-crewed is an ending aspiration.
Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.