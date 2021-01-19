Let us be dissatisfied until that day the lion and the lamb shall lie down together, and every man will sit under his own vine and fig tree, and none shall be afraid.
MLK Jr’s proposal may leave us dissatisfied in perpetuity, but in terms of weather and maybe Washington, I do think the lion and the lamb performed their scripted roles for us this week. No need to wait for March, it’s all here now, all at once. Today it’s raining with such earnestness that the water smells like fish. Waves of wet air wash in from the south while I plan my own summer vines. Half a year is too long to wait, so I plant lettuce under lights. Out the window, water drenches the snow and spruce; I hear rain on the roof as the slush slides off. I wonder about the gutters and quickly push those thoughts away. There’s nothing to do about it now; the water will make its way where it shouldn’t be, where the rot began years ago. Decay is at least half of nature’s intent.
With hope and optimism, we gathered last Saturday around a bonfire with friends. Wind carried word of change, though, and swirling clouds of smoke enveloped us. Still, the fire’s glow seemed to burn off doubt until a lumbering, black shadow passed in the dark. What’s that, my friend called. We all looked into the night. Let’s tie up the dogs. Perhaps our fears themselves summoned this porcupine, but then why is he the one scrambling up the tree?
Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.