Was there even weather last week? Now the snow falls in tiny flakes and everything seems to move in slow motion. The first cargo plane touched down with the vaccine on board. Ninety-five years since the serum run and if a person lived a century, it might feel just the same. I wait out blowing snow for another relay to arrive: a box of Terrence’s research. It’s a strange time to live, but an even stranger time to die. If history didn’t repeat itself, he’d never know how this turns out. It does. He did. It’s time, now, to do what we’re told; not just grab the lollipop. More Togo, less Balto.
Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.