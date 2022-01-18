Fresh snow came and settled, with periods of warm and cold. As I stand with my dog under a streetlight, I watch the trees at night. How much urine has this poor aspen endured over the years, and how much more can it take? How does this offense compare to that of all the others: the surrounding asphalt; the petroleum runoff from the cars and trucks; ice melt salt, crusting in the doorways and then rain-washed downhill. Within days, it could be raining here, as tropical storms crash across the Pacific.
I would have liked to have heard the sonic boom from Tonga, in the far south of our wide ocean. We’re still waiting to hear the impacts of the tsunami and the ashfall. I got called to look for the wind storm damage at our own Tsunami center, only a few days before. After the Hunga eruption, I watched the pictures from the Japanese satellite, shot every five minutes. From space, the explosion is beautiful. This is world-building after all, the natural way. But on the ground, the destruction is heart-wrenching. The Alaskan diaspora of Tongans looks back, having flown the mission lines not long ago, and wonders. I see how the building blocks of Earth, extracted from one place and showered on another, can hurt.
Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.