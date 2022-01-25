Rain pelted the roof. No one wanted it. Now a new layer of snow has sucked it in like a sponge. The whites are bright again. The temps are falling and they will stay cold for some time. I asked J if she wanted to go for a walk and she took me to the cemetery. There’s the Jewish section and the Catholic section and then large swaths dedicated to fraternal lodges. Not wanting to be buried next to the others makes it clear what the Orders were ordered for. I hope the future doesn’t need these distinctions. J tells me about a new film with a middle-aged actress who is portrayed as she really is. In a swimsuit at the beach, there is no body double: only the signs of age that women are asked to hide. I tell her that the director is my friend from college, that this is the new way of thinking. Yes, yes, J agrees. I like the way she makes her female characters. As we walk along the wall of funerary ashes, looking at the names and dates, J says the word ‘columbarium’ over and over, pausing on the ‘bar.’ The name comes from ‘columba,’ meaning ‘dove’ or ‘pigeon,’ and a small niche where such birds were kept. Columba is also the name for a constellation of stars in the shape of a dove, but it stays in the southern sky; we don’t see it here. J says she might want to be buried in this niche, beneath the planes from Merrill Field, as they dive toward their landings. Do I, she asks, as we walk back to the airport? I don’t think so. Spread me.
Jessica Cherry, PhD, is a scientist, writer, and commercial airplane pilot living in Anchorage and Fairbanks.