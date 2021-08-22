The special session finally got going today—its fifth—with its first hearing considering legislation, and let’s just say that it could have gone more smoothly for the Dunleavy administration. The House Finance Committee heard a presentation this afternoon about the spending portions of the Governor’s fiscal plan, and skepticism from legislators ruled the day. Among other things, lawmakers wondered where the revenues piece was given that the Comprehensive Fiscal Plan Working Group strongly recommended a comprehensive approach to solving the structural deficit. Neil Steininger, Director of the Office of Management and Budget, deflected the question to Revenue Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney, who was not in the room. The Governor has not introduced any revenues measure so far during this special session.
The Comprehensive Fiscal Plan Working Group also “generally recommend[ed] a broad-based revenue measure—in addition to other revenue measures—as part of a comprehensive solution.” In Alaska, “a broad-based revenue measure” is understood to be code for a personal income tax or a statewide sales tax. Most close observers think that a bill creating a personal income tax would be substantially more difficult to get enacted--at least through 2022--than a bill levying a statewide sales tax. That perceived greater political salability is a big factor in why there is a lot of talk about a sales tax—including by the Dunleavy administration, which has been floating sales tax proposals for more than a year.
But talk has been all it is on the sales tax. No sales tax bill has been introduced this year by anybody. The Commissioner of Revenue said earlier this month that after all that time of reviewing and promoting proposals, the administration’s sales tax bill is not in good enough shape to be introduced. This statement could be taken by legislators as a sign that the Governor doesn’t really want a sales tax bill passed.
This kabuki on the sales tax is important in part because passing the 50-50 allocation that the Governor and numerous Republican legislators want would leave a big hole—an estimated $900 million the first year. You need revenues on a large scale to fill that hole.
Although numerous Republican lawmakers want the 50-50 allocation of Permanent Fund earnings pushed by the administration, it is very much true that not all GOP legislators are on board with the Governor’s plan for the Permanent Fund and the Dividend. One Republican legislator came up to me after the committee meeting ended today and said that he could not support the $2,350 Dividend this year that the Governor has requested. He told me that he was looking at a Dividend this fall in the $1,000-$1,500 range, something that I have heard before is more likely.
Let’s go lighter and faster at the end of a high-wire week so I can go get a meal that is not a protein bar. Genevieve Mina asked me this morning what the three most important things everybody needed to know about the State of Alaska’s budget. Here’s my improved answer:
The State of Alaska has a deep structural deficit that is unsustainable and critical to eliminate for our state’s future.
There is no easy or painless way to close this deficit.
We need to get together and compromise on a comprehensive package of solutions.
I often get accused of bringing grim news to people, so here are three happy things that happened to me in the last 24 hours:
A black bear walked down the street in downtown Juneau past the restaurant where I was eating last night. I had turned off my phone and could not get it back on fast enough to get a picture when I ran outside on Seward Street, but look on the bright side—the bear did not turn around and maul me.
A legislative employee I have never met offered me a rhubarb muffin this morning when I arrived in the Legislature’s Public Lounge before 8 a.m. (I declined it, but the gesture was nice.)
I figured out that the mask mandate in the Capitol (and in the City and Borough of Juneau generally) means that I don’t have to spend as much time shaving.
You stay safe out there, and I’ll be back at you this weekend with thoughts on nationalized polarization of politics, social media, and poker.