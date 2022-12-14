Happy New Year from the Anchorage Press staff! From left, wandering philosopher king Ben Farleigh, General Manager/Managing Editor Matt Hickman, Account Executive Robin Thompson, freelance writer/photographer O'Hara Shipe, freelance writer RJ Johnson and digital media savant Kellen Brent Pierce. Not pictured: Account Executive Bridget Mackey.
After several days of being snowed in, I finally braved the wintery downtown streets. The roads, normally well-kempt, were the worst I have ever seen them. At times, it seemed as though the only way to navigate them was to push the gas pedal to the floorboard and pray not to get stuck at a stop sign. Others had the same idea, and more than once, I tried to regain control of my Jeep as I spun out, narrowly avoiding collisions with other motorists who were equally driving too quickly.
As I approached the Press office at 731 I Street, the roads were even worse. A good Samaritan, well-intentioned to be sure, was using a snow blower to clean off pathways for pedestrians. Unfortunately, he blew the snow into the middle of the road creating literal mountains of powder that stopped my car in its tracks more than once. Not wanting to offend the kind person who was trying to do his best to make things a little better, I forced a smile and waved before grabbing my shovel and digging myself out for the umpteenth time.
Eventually, I made it to our parking lot, which was completely clear of heavy snow. In truth, the juxtaposition was jarring, particularly because of my purpose for being there. After almost six years of occupancy at 731 I Street and 30 years of having a dedicated office, the Press is moving to remote work.
Packing up my personal belongings was the easy part. Saying goodbye to the memories was not.
Unlike a traditional workspace, the Press office was filled with creative distractions – a dart board, a shuffleboard table, golf clubs, workout equipment, and a ping pong table. Although our dart board only had two functioning darts, it had been a daily source of stress relief for former editor Matt Hickman. The shuffleboard encouraged new friendships to form at the yearly Alaska Press Club party. The ping pong table – crooked with age – doubled as a giant dinner table on Thanksgiving and Christmas. The desks, constantly filled by a revolving door of freelancers and staffers, are where Prism Press and Alaska Native Quarterly were born. Indeed, each object in our office has been imbued with significance.
But soon, the walls of the office will be repainted, and the floors will be scrubbed. A new tenant, completely unaware of what this office meant to so many people, will take over the lease. Eventually, they will make the space their own, and the memories of my life at the Press office will begin to fade. Nevertheless, the corner of 7th and I will always hold object permanence, not only for me, but for everyone who found respite there.
The Press will continue on sans a permanent office because there is still work to be done. However, we will be leaving a piece of our heart downtown.