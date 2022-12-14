Group photo

Happy New Year from the Anchorage Press staff! From left, wandering philosopher king Ben Farleigh, General Manager/Managing Editor Matt Hickman, Account Executive Robin Thompson, freelance writer/photographer O'Hara Shipe, freelance writer RJ Johnson and digital media savant Kellen Brent Pierce. Not pictured: Account Executive Bridget Mackey.




By O’Hara Shipe

After several days of being snowed in, I finally braved the wintery downtown streets. The roads, normally well-kempt, were the worst I have ever seen them. At times, it seemed as though the only way to navigate them was to push the gas pedal to the floorboard and pray not to get stuck at a stop sign. Others had the same idea, and more than once, I tried to regain control of my Jeep as I spun out, narrowly avoiding collisions with other motorists who were equally driving too quickly.



