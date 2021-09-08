There are rumors that have been circulating for the last several months that State Senator Elvi Gray Jackson is considering making a run for the U.S. Senate next year. First, it should be noted that Senator Gray Jackson would be a great candidate for Democrats to get behind. She has a decade of experience in Alaska politics going back to her time on the Anchorage Assembly, starting in the body as a staffer and then eventually ran and won a seat of her own.
Eventually, through building good relations with her colleagues, became the chair of the Assembly. In her time as chair she demonstrated fairness and a capability to not abuse her power and to try and work with those around her. In particular she tried very hard to have a good working relationship with then Assembly member Amy Demboski, who was the most conservative member of the Assembly serving at the time. She refused to let philosophical differences get in the way of a productive working relationship. That speaks volumes about her character and also of an ethos that has become more rare in American politics at all levels of government.
After her time on the Assembly was done she ran for the state Senate to succeed then-Senator Berta Gardner, who was stepping down from seat after a decade of service and also after having served as Senate Minority Leader. Since being elected in 2018, Senator Gray Jackson has continued to carry herself as she did in the Anchorage Assembly. She has actively worked to build good relationships with members of the Senate Majority and has become a strong member of the Senate Minority caucus. She has been friends with the Minority Leader Tom Begich for over 25 years and through that friendship and active engagement has become the de facto minority whip of the caucus. She has also consistently tried to find common ground on the budget, trying to pull all factions on the budget together in the Senate to get a reasonable compromise for the long term fiscal health of the state. She has also pushed back hard — both behind closed doors and in public — on Governor Dunleavy’s fiscal extremism and has continued to rally both legislators and citizens against his-PFD-or-nothing path to fiscal ruin.
Other qualities Gray Jackson brings to the table are good public speaking skills which have been demonstrated time and again on the floor of the Senate, along with a photogenic presence that can command in front of cameras.
She also has built a strong relationship with the donor class of the Democratic Party and can generate the kind of cash that will be needed in a hard campaign like the U.S. Senate race.
If Democrats are looking for a smart, capable, and worthwhile candidate to take on Senator Lisa Murkowski they have found that person in Gray Jackson.
She is undeniably the best shot they have in 2022, and if people within the Democratic Party want Senator Gray Jackson to run then they need to get behind her now and work with her to build a strong campaign organization.
The time for her to announce is now if she is going to do it and Democratic Party leaders should be going to her and begging her to jump in the race.
If party leaders don’t make an effort to get behind her and support her candidacy they will end up with a crowded primary and a series of far-left candidates who will never make it in November.
Senator Gray Jackson in the meantime it seems will be continuing to display leadership both inside and outside the halls of the state capitol.