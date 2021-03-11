Last summer, our fair metropolis was caught in the snares of pandemic, beset on all sides by angry hordes of honkies and maskholes, hellbent on marching us all to the doorsteps of overrun hospitals, shouting down the whole of the scientific community as a bunch of know-nothings who were all just in on the conspiracy to make Donald Trump lose.
At times it seemed like the voice of reason was but a lilting whisper. But in that darkness there emerged one blogger whose resolution was unwavering, his steadfastness as fast as it was steady, and his fear asymptomatic, if present at all.
Enabled by his anonymity to obey his calling, The Blue Alaskan took to the interwebs and took on these forces that might intimidate lesser journalists entirely — forces, who after a while, wanted mightily to unmask him, to reveal his Christian name, perchance to dox him... perhaps maybe worse.
Last month, Dr. Russell Biggs — a moderator of the Save Anchorage Facebook Group, manager of the Reclaim Midtown page and the influence behind the attempts to recall practically every Anchorage Assembly member left of Jamie Allard — took it a step further, threatening a frivolous lawsuit against The Blue Alaskan. Biggs pointed to no particular instance of potential libel in his emails, but said he filed an online subpoena in Maricopa County, Arizona — home to GoDaddy.com which hosts the Blue Alaskan’s website — trying to use the threat of court action to force GoDaddy to reveal our hero’s identity. After all, the cynical strategy follows, how can you sue someone who has no identity?
Part Batman, part Banksy, The Blue Alaskan excels at being hidden in plain sight.
I am of a select few who have met The Blue Alaskan — at least a select few who have met him as The Blue Alaskan as I’m sure others have met him not knowing of his secret career — but even I do not know his true identity.
What I can tell you about The Blue Alaskan is that his feet are planted firmly on the ground, his eyes are set in their sockets when he looks out at you and when he speaks, he speaks with the intention of being heard.
He was gracious enough to answer a few of my questions via email, which I will share with you here...
When and why did you start doing The Blue Alaskan?
I began writing in late July, more steadfastly in August of 2020. I didn’t have a proper website at the time and was testing the waters so to speak. I wanted to write about things I found interesting, but in the spirit of, “am I the only person seeing these things and concerned about them?” One early piece I wrote was picked up by the mainstream media and said to myself, ‘Huh. Maybe there is a place for this kind of thing.’
My focus has primarily been to provide a counter-narrative to misinformation which is largely absent right now - at least on a local level. Sometimes you get unexpected help with that as was the case recently when Must Read Alaska put together a clip of Save Anchorage testimony given at the Anchorage Assembly onto YouTube. YouTube removed the video for misinformation. That was a pretty sad but amusing afternoon.
Which super-villain does Russell Biggs most remind you of?
I am loath to designate people as ‘villains’ because those individuals believe they are fighting for a “noble cause,” no matter how divisive and destructive their methods may be. If I absolutely had to choose, probably Parallax who feeds on and gets off on fear.
Personally I find the “recall ads” disturbing, disheartening, dishonest and inflammatory. Certainly they seem designed to evoke a fearful response. People I’ve spoken to from all sides of the political spectrum about the “ads” don’t see them as conducive to solving the challenges Anchorage faces. Many see those “ads” as extreme and disingenuous for varying reasons.
Couple the “ads” with affiliated social
media groups and pages that hide themselves away from public view where group members can whip each other into a frenzy with conspiracy theories and misinformation on a wide array of topics — and you have created the perfect breeding ground for a toxic environment which is then experienced by the public when individuals aligned with those social media groups testify in front of the Anchorage Assembly. People in those groups are “fearful” of losing their freedoms, they’re afraid of masks, they’re afraid George Soros is flying BLM protestors into Anchorage on Alaska Airlines. Parallax eats that shit up.
If “radical leftists” caused the problems facing Anchorage as has been alleged, then we must also ask “what does a divide and conquer strategy using weaponized misinformation and fear do to solve Anchorage’s problems?”
If Suzanne Downing and Jamie Allard were trapped inside a burning building and you could only save one of them, which would it be and why?
If I recall correctly, Batman had to make a very similar decision in The Dark Knight and much like him, I’m going to get screwed with this answer no matter how I choose. Safe to say, every effort would be made to save both. Some may see that as a cop out answer, but it’s the honest one. The idea someone would not make every effort to save both simply because of the massive damage two individuals have done to the city isn’t one I could entertain.
What do you say to people who think it’s wrong for you to not use your name in bylines?
I’ve had a sum total of three people express their disdain to me personally regarding the lack of a byline, but with that said, writers often use aliases as their bylines for various reasons. As I recall, Save Anchorage darling ‘Maria Athens’ was an alias. Because I am consistently writing about groups of individuals who have made and continue to make physical threats against myself and others, it was a decision I did agonize over. In the end, I chose to err on the side of caution which I felt paid off when I began writing about COVID-19, our state’s healthcare worker concerns and ICU capacity. The rage mail was intense.
Elements of the far-right have demonstrated a willingness to attack the person and not the content of the writing.
A Save Anchorage cult member told me once to, “do the honorable thing” and use my name. It’s difficult to listen to a Save Anchorage affiliated person lecture anyone about honor especially when the sole purpose of knowing who you are is to make your life hell. Have you seen what goes on in groups like Save Anchorage?
Third, the Supreme Court of the United States has ruled that anonymous free speech, especially when the content of that speech is focused on political issues and the public interest is protected. Anonymous opinions are likewise protected. I’m happy to use a byline as Ms. Athens did although I suspect that ultimately it wouldn’t placate those “concerned” individuals as they seem to primarily be interested in attacking individuals as was done recently to a local lawyer for simply expressing his thoughts at a recent Anchorage Assembly meeting.
Are you optimistic about Anchorage’s future? Can you see a place off in the distance where The Blue Alaskan’s work here is done?
As with most things I fall somewhere in the middle and believe that Anchorage’s future is going to largely depend on what happens on April 6 when residents cast their vote for mayor. After watching the most recent Republican debate between Bill Evans, Mike Robbins and David Bronson it seems clear that should any one of those individuals be elected mayor, Anchorage will travel a bumpier road.
I’ve sat and thought about what the pandemic might have looked like with Bronson as mayor and a far-right assembly at the helm. It’s likely our hospitals would have been overrun. Heck at one point Anchorage was down to just a few ICU beds, can you imagine having had an anti-masker as Mayor? Goodness.
With that said, the people of Anchorage are largely kind people. The road Anchorage has before it can be smoothed by continuing to treat one another as we would want to be treated. Most every aspect of daily life has been politicized to the point where we can’t see past our red and blue hats anymore. I feel like we need to take a step back and start seeing the people again.
I think there’s always something to write about, even if it’s not about a team of networked groups with questionable backgrounds and origins who operate in darkness. There’s a lot of good happening in Anchorage and I try to tell those stories as much as I can. In the meantime, politicians like Qora Reinbold, David Eastman and Jamie Allard are going to make things interesting in Alaska for a long time to come so I don’t expect to be wrapping up anytime soon.
THE BLUE ALASKAN'S ORIGIN STORY IN HIS OWN WORDS...
Real Name: Unknown
Current Alias: The Blue Alaskan
Other Aliases/Nicknames: Tom
Identity: Secret (Known Only to two People)
Affiliation: Democratic Party Member
Allignment: Formerly Evil - Former Republican
Citizenship: United States
Marital Status: Married
Base of Operations: “Somewhere in Alaska”
Place of Birth: Earth
Race: Human
Gender: He/Him
Age: Unknown
Height: Unknown. Has Only Been Sighted Sitting.
Power Class: Meta, Technology
Personality: Inquisitive, Analytical
Biography: Born into a right-wing conservative Christian family who would rather have been “blessed” with a girl, he made every effort to conform to their wishes but the outcome was greater than their original disappointment. Banished as an outcast and cast away as a profane thing at an early age, it took years to learn self sufficiency and acceptance of self.
After watching social media groups rise to prominence during the years of the Trump administration and the age of COVID-19, The Blue Alaskan identity was adopted to shed light on these groups which have serious financial and political backing.
These networked extremist groups which self identify as a “team,” have not truly sought to effect change in our state, but have instead pretended to “care” about our state in an effort to promote extreme political ideologies by spreading lies and misinformation utilizing various right-wing blogs in an effort to legitimize their extreme perspectives.
Abilities: Puzzle Solving, Profiling, Misdirection, Critical Thinking, IInfiltration, Stealth
Weaknesses: Internet outages, 80° weather, Silverhook Coffee, Diving too Deep After Midnight
Nobody cared who The Blue Alaskan was until he put on the mask.