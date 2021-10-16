You may disagree with my thoughts on why the homeless issue continues to grow here in Anchorage. You may not like the “solutions” presented below. One thing that is indisputable, however is that the homeless situation is growing and getting worse. Continuing to do things the way the Muni has done, will not work. Copying Seattle as some has suggested will only make Anchorage worse, as it has in Seattle
Most current efforts do not work; nor are they designed to. There are millions of dollars given to multiple entities who are tasked with “helping the homeless.” Helping the homeless, while a noble cause, has become an industry unto itself. Upper management in this industry have salaries well into six figures. Top people in the entities helping the homeless enjoy political and moral power within communities.
Were the homeless problem to be solved, or even just successfully mitigated, the leaders of these entities would lose influence, power, funding, and jobs.
Do not misunderstand me. Society can, and should, help people who need help. We should also take steps to reduce the number of people who experience homelessness. This will require a multi-phased program, some parts of which we will not know the results of for years to come.
Congregate shelters are warehouses for people and cesspools of crime. Megan H has stayed at the Sullivan Arena a couple of different times, but not more than three nights each time. She says each time she has been there other homeless and staff have pressured her for sex. Twice, she says, she was offered a “job” if she would move in with a guy and “do things for friends.” She said last time she was there she refused this “job offer” again and despite being clean for 16 months, woke up several days later in the hospital being told she had almost died due to a heroin overdose.
She thinks she was drugged because she wouldn’t become a prostitute. Other guests of the Sullivan Arena, Brother Francis Shelter and Beans Café have told me they endured sexual and other violent assaults while in the congregate shelters. A man who uses the name Beech has been in and out of Anchorage shelters for years said there are always people at the shelters: workers, other homeless and visitors selling drugs. Based on the people I’ve spoken with, women, and people who identify as LGBTQ are the most frequent victims of crime in shelters.
At a minimum, congregate shelters should be small — less than a hundred people — and used as triage to determine what help a homeless person needs, then transfer that person to an appropriate location within a day or so.
Homeless people, like all of us, need safety, shelter, and food prior to even thinking about anything else. Until people have at least some of these needs met, how can they be expected to get into treatment for their medical issues, find jobs and find permanent housing?
Small hotel rooms or ‘camp rooms’ such as those used in remote work sites where people have a private room and share a bathroom with one other person are ideal. Either of these provides the security, safety, warmth, privacy, and place to rest. Meals could be served in a dining area or picked up every few days by each person and taken to their room. If a person stays in a Muni Shelter of any kind for seven or more days, the Muni should find a way to collect up to 25% of that person’s food stamp assistance. This is fair because shelters provide three meals a day. Doing this would reduce the cost of running shelters.
There has been public outcry over our municipality’s purchasing hotels and locations for use as permanent homeless facilities.’ Purchasing such facilities reduces the tax base, thereby increasing taxes on remaining taxpayers. Rather than purchasing such facilities, renting all or part of lower tier hotels will provide safety and security for homeless people at or below the cost of purchasing such properties, particularly when property tax is figured in. It also offers the advantage of being able to flex the number of rooms as needs change. An overlooked advantage to this approach in Anchorage is that the number of people coming to town wouldn’t change but there would be less hotel rooms available. Fewer rooms with the same need means higher prices. The Muni has a 12% tax on hotel rooms. So, without renting any more rooms the tax collected would go up, pandemic years being an exception to everything.
This was proposed to various members of the Assembly as a ‘winter program’ as late as four years ago. Not until the pandemic hit did the Muni consider it.
There is good news regarding homelessness in Anchorage
During the last year the Anchorage Emergency Operations Center has contracted with a few hotels to house homeless people. One of these properties generally had 170 or more rooms filled through this program and over a dozen people have moved out into their own homes and gotten jobs. This is just from one building. There are likely more that the employee I spoke with doesn’t know about, and more still at other locations. This proves to me that homeless people want to get jobs and places of their own to live.
Every time congregate or other types of shelters are proposed, some version of “we will sign people up for services” is part of the conversation. These “services” include Medicaid, food stamps and are supposed to include counseling to help people integrate back into regular society.
When people are signed up for Medicaid, they primarily get medical treatment by calling EMS for transportation to a hospital emergency room. This is the most expensive way to receive medical care. This care only addresses the immediate problem, not the underlying issues, nor ongoing care, while at the same time lengthening response times on all EMS calls. Soon, the person will return to the ER for the same problem.
To help the MUNI cover the cost of these EMS calls, the Muni should be billing Medicare, Medicaid, BIA, and or any other health insurance the assisted individual has. The MUNI does this for other residence and visitors, it should be the same for everyone. Since people who have stayed in the MUNI’s shelters have been signed up for Medicaid and/or can be signed up while at the hospital there should be no problems.
Signing up for programs is pointless if there is not a way for the individual to use the programs such as transportation to and from grocery stores and medical services.
We need to connect people with primary and follow up health care. We cannot force people to use these services but if they are made available including transportation from the shelter to the facility, they will use them. I have talked to over a dozen people currently staying in shelters all said they would utilize the primary care services, if available. The State of Alaska would save money on Medicaid, if more places such as Anchorage Neighborhood Health Center were available and included non-emergency transportation to such facilities. During the Covid-19 pandemic we are living in, I’m sure the emergency rooms would benefit from fewer people coming in for issues that could be treated with less risk, trouble, and lower cost if the person only had access to other care.
Personal experience talking to people in Anchorage who are homeless leads me to believe around 40% of them have some mental health issue. These people need help, or they will always be on the street. I do not believe it is humane to let people with mental illness live on the streets.
Mental Healthcare, including substance abuse care IS MEDICAL CARE! Alaska does not have enough such care for the general population, let alone the homeless population. Mental Health is as big of a threat to the Health of Alaskans as Covid-19; the only difference being how quickly the disease becomes life threatening.
The Muni must push the state and private business to open more mental health facilities. We need inpatient and outpatient facilities.
These facilities should treat anyone who needs help regardless of housing status.