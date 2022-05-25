By Tinderella
We all have our own criteria for a right swipe on Tinder. Judging by the male profiles on Alaskan Tinder, the criteria seem fairly straightforward. What you write doesn’t matter, but what you show is paramount to successfully hooking a Tinderella. So what are these all-important photographs of? Well, there must be at least one dead land animal pictured – bonus points for blood smeared on your face. You must also have a photograph holding a fish in one hand and a beer in the other. Once you’ve clearly demonstrated your ability to survive should all food supply lines be terminated, you need to show you’re also a “fun guy.” A sports photo, preferably hockey, completes the trifecta of Alaskan dating profile gold.
Unfortunately, this Tinderella is squeamish. So, a man grinning while holding up the antlers of a recently slaughtered moose doesn’t exactly elicit a positive response. Compound that with a photograph of your ankles bending while chasing a puck, and it’s an automatic left swipe. It’s not that I don’t appreciate your willingness to learn a new sport; it’s that I’d rather see a photograph of something you’re really good at – unless it’s killing things – because carnage is never the way to a woman’s heart.
After hours of intermittent bored swiping at the bar, I nearly dropped my phone when I stumbled across Leo’s profile. There wasn’t a dead thing in sight. He wasn’t holding a gun, a rod, or a can of beer. He was just out enjoying life with friends in exotic locations like Thailand, Germany, and Greece. He even went the extra mile and wrote a paragraph about himself that wasn’t littered with spelling and grammatical errors. He was the best prospect I’d seen in over two years, so I immediately paid for a Tinder upgrade to send him a message. Within minutes, I had a response.
We messaged on the app for a few days after matching, and I was feeling bold. So I casually sent him my number “ just in case [he] wanted it but was too nervous to ask.”
To my surprise, he called immediately. If you’ve spent any time on dating apps, you know how rare this occurrence is. Typically, you match, message for a few days, and then ghost without explanation. But here we were, three days into our courtship and already talking on the phone.
For the next two weeks, we talked for several hours every day. I knew everywhere he lived, and he knew what my biggest pet peeves were – gym shoes with jeans (don’t ask). We laughed about each other’s epic dating fails. We watched the NBA playoffs and trash-talked as our two teams suited up against one another. In time, we became Facebook friends and openly creeped each other’s profiles. It was clear that he was who he said he was, and so was I.
Having checked all the boxes, even my top tier of dating criteria, I was excited when he finally asked to meet in person. Because of COVID, we planned a casual pizza and NBA chill session at his house. As it turns out, this is one of the most challenging dates to dress for, and my friends were zero help in determining the perfect outfit. One friend suggested wearing jeans and a t-shirt, while another insisted that a sundress and heels were required. Ultimately, I opted for jeans, heels, and a casual blouse – a happy medium, I thought.
I was feeling pretty good as I pulled up to his downtown apartment building. I excitedly darted up the front steps and rang his doorbell. There was no answer. I rang a second time. Again, no answer. Then as if on cue, my phone buzzed.
“I hope you’re not there already. The pizza is taking forever to pick up,” the text read.
“No worries! I’m here, but I can just chill in the parking lot until you get here,” I replied.
Then the three flashing dots of death appeared and disappeared and then reappeared.
I studied literature in college, so I thought I was pretty good at reading between the lines. But, as I soon discovered, my ability to apprehend the subtle meaning of a seemingly simple text is lacking. So for the next 90 minutes, I sat in my car watching Netflix reruns while waiting for my date and the world’s slowest pizza to arrive.
“Oh shit, you’re still here?” Leo said when he arrived an hour and forty-five minutes after our scheduled meet-up time.
“Yeah, it was no big deal. I just hung out and watched Netflix,” I replied giddily.
“Well, um, the game’s over, and the pizza is cold, but you can still come up if you want,” he said.
That should have been my sign to count my losses and call it a day. Naturally, I did the exact opposite and followed him into the building. What ensued was three awkward hours of TV watching with him on the chair and me on the couch across the room. Ever the optimist, I interpreted his decidedly cold demeanor as being respectful of my space instead of what it was – an invitation to get the fuck out of his apartment.
By 10pm, I took the hint and got up to leave. He got up as well, and I thought maybe I’d earned a much-deserved goodnight kiss. After all, the real litmus test for chemistry is in your first kiss.
My heart was pounding as we descended the three flights of stairs to the parking lot. He opened the door for me, and there it was, the moment I’d waited weeks for. Except the moment didn’t happen. Instead, he opened the door and literally sprinted to the trash can, dumped the empty pizza box, and bound back up the stairs without as much as a good-bye wave. I stood there dumbfounded for what felt like an eternity before the inevitable tears began flowing.
At the advice of my male friends, I didn’t text him for three days. According to them, my mistake was in waiting for him, and now, I would need to give him an opportunity to chase me. The problem was, he didn’t chase.
On day five, I broke my silence to ask him what had happened.
“I’m playing basketball. I’ll write back later,” he responded by text.
It was the last time I heard from him. He unfriended me on Facebook and disappeared without a trace.
I guess the lesson learned is that most men enjoy the hunt more than being the prey. Too bad he didn’t declare that upfront with a picture of a bleeding moose – or more fittingly, roadkill, because that’s exactly what I felt like.