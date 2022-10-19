Untitled design (8).png




On Wednesday night, I found myself in a dark room surrounded by sweaty people all gyrating to Nelly’s “Ride Wit Me.” I know what you’re thinking. Is Tinderella giving up her search for love and turning to group sex instead? I wish I could say that my sex life has magically turned from nonexistent to hedonistic. Sadly, the dark room and gyrating were part of a spin class, not an orgy. But while I breathlessly attempted to get my watts up to 50, I was reminded of my date with Phil.

Although I have a penchant for jailbird Joeys, I thought I would take a chance on something different – someone with employment. Phil worked as a metallurgical engineer, was athletic, energetic, and seemed to have a great sense of humor. Of course, it didn’t hurt that he was handsome and had a sexy accent. But when we matched, he was still on a job site, and I would have to wait an entire month before finally taking things offline.



