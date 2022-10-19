On Wednesday night, I found myself in a dark room surrounded by sweaty people all gyrating to Nelly’s “Ride Wit Me.” I know what you’re thinking. Is Tinderella giving up her search for love and turning to group sex instead? I wish I could say that my sex life has magically turned from nonexistent to hedonistic. Sadly, the dark room and gyrating were part of a spin class, not an orgy. But while I breathlessly attempted to get my watts up to 50, I was reminded of my date with Phil.
Although I have a penchant for jailbird Joeys, I thought I would take a chance on something different – someone with employment. Phil worked as a metallurgical engineer, was athletic, energetic, and seemed to have a great sense of humor. Of course, it didn’t hurt that he was handsome and had a sexy accent. But when we matched, he was still on a job site, and I would have to wait an entire month before finally taking things offline.
The delay gave us plenty of time to exchange pictures and texts, and by the time we made plans to meet for drinks, I felt I had a good sense for him. Still, there were nerves on the day of the big date, so I opted to wear my favorite red pumps and a pinup-esque dress. I figured that if we ran out of things to talk about, at least I could distract him with cleavage and legs.
We had decided to grab drinks on the rooftop of 49th State Brewing Company and I was feeling myself as I sashayed up the first flight of stairs. Then disaster in the form of a steel grate struck. In my attempt to fulfill my Naomi Campbell runway fantasy, I had failed to account for the grate, and before I knew it, my spiked heel was stuck, and I was faceplanted on the floor.
The loud thud that was my ego hitting the ground grabbed the attention of Phil, who came running over. Like a modern-day knight in shining armor, he freed my shoe and helped me to my feet. We both laughed – well, externally anyways, internally, I was crying – and headed to his table.
When I sat down, I noticed that there were already four empty beer glasses on the table.
“Oh, yeah, it was a nice day, so I got here early,” said Phil in response to my thinly veiled side-eye.
“Yeah, it is a beautiful day,” I responded.
Admittedly, knowing that my date had to down four beers before meeting me was another hit to my already bruised ego. However, my less-than-graceful entrance prevented me from dwelling on it.
Phil ended up ordering three more beers in the hour we spent on the rooftop. I suspected that he was reaching the point of intoxication, but he kept insisting that American beers were like water, and he felt fine. What happened next should have been a good indicator that it was time to count my losses. Still, I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t entertain a glimmer of unfounded optimism.
“I can take you somewhere the drinks are stronger if you want,” I said.
“Yeah, I’d like to see you try,” he replied with another swig of beer.
“Seriously, if you want a strong drink, you need to get a Long Island from Van’s.”
“OK, fine. Let’s try this Long Island.”
Phil paid the bill and I managed to dodge a repeat of my entrance. Things were looking up. Or, so I thought.
“Let’s just ride our bicycles to the bar,” Phil suggested.
“Well, my car is right there. I can drive us,” I pleaded.
“No, no, no. Let’s ride our bikes,” he insisted.
Five minutes later, there we were, riding bikes down 5th Avenue. This would have been a somewhat innocuous scene if my bike wasn’t a road bike with low handlebars and clip-in pedals. I struggled to prevent my breasts from escaping my push-up bra as I leaned all the way forward to reach m handlebars. Amid trying to avoid an indecent exposure charge, my heels slipped off of the pedals, and my dress got caught in my back wheel. How I stayed on the bike is still a mystery, but I am thinking that the only explanation was that even God wanted to see how this one turned out.
We made it to the bar, and I immediately ordered two Long Islands. I treated the drink with the respect it’s owed and slowly sipped – Phil did not. After guzzling his first cocktail, he immediately ordered a second.
He was in the middle of bragging about his alcohol tolerance when I physically saw the drunkenness hit his brain. Within minutes, Phil was speaking fluent drunkenese and I was wondering how I was getting home.
Then without warning, Phil jumped up from the table, grabbed his bike, and took off. The only problem was, he had put my keys and wallet in his bike bag because I had nowhere to put them on my bike.
“Wait! You have my keys,” I screamed, running after him.
It took about a block for the words to sink in.
“Oh! Sorry,” Phil said as he turned his bike around and headed back to the bar.
When he got to the front door, he missed his dismount and fell over.
“Hey, how about you let me drive you home,” I offered, mostly because I didn’t want to ride back to my car by myself at 1am.
“No, no, no! I like biking,” he responded as he clamored back on his bike and took off again.
Standing in the parking lot with my keys and oversized wallet in my hands, I did what any woman would do, I tucked them into my cleavage. My heart pounded as I rode as fast as my pumps would take me. I was going so fast that the cat calls from drunk men leaving the bars barely registered. I got back to my car safely and headed home.
I heard from Phil the next day, and we laughed about the calamity of our first meeting. Then, that damn glimmer of optimism cropped up as he asked me on a second date.
“Sure! But this time, I am wearing sweatpants and sneakers,” I told him.
“Great! Because I wanted to see if you wanted to go for a bike ride,” he replied with no hint of irony.