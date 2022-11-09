By Tinderella
In my early 20s, I spent a semester studying abroad in Dublin, Ireland. And as most college students do, I spent many weekends drinking and approximating dancing in the local pubs. So naturally, there are many scandalous memories from those months abroad – the vampire cosplayer who bit me on the dance floor, receiving my first (and last) hickey, and the time I met Rod Stewart’s long-lost brother. OK, he wasn’t actually related to the singer, but his tight black jeans, perfectly spikey blonde hair, and insistence on dancing to Stewart’s “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” all warranted the comparison. A fact that I was eager to point out to him as he swung me around the dance floor.
When we were finished dancing, we got a beer, and he gave me the advice that I am still clinging to nearly twenty years later.
“If you ever find yourself single at 40, you should move to the UK. With your cheeky personality, you’d make a killing.”
Fast forward 16 years later, and I am still single and further away from moving to the UK than I have ever been. Perhaps his note about my perpetual singledom was more of a prognostication than advice? Either way, when I swiped right on James, I figured I had finally outsmarted fate.
In full disclosure, the only reason I swiped on James was because his profile said he was looking for someone who could understand his British accent. Aside from the accent, we had nothing in common. He was an avid outdoorsman and I get lost in the parking lot. He loved craft cocktails, and my version of a fancy drink is a Shirley Temple with extra cherries. He was a movie buff, and I can barely sit through an episode of Game of Thrones. Still, the words of Rod Stewart’s doppelganger gave me faith that this match was meant to be.
Our first date over cheap beers was fairly average and ended in a side hug and noncommittal “see you later.” He was leaving on a sports trip and wouldn’t be back for a month, so we mutually ignored each other until he returned to Anchorage. As neither of us had made any progress in finding “the one,” we decided to give it another go.
This time, we decided to indulge with overpriced and unnecessarily fancy cocktails – or at least he did. I stuck to what I knew and got an Angry Orchard. While I watched the flame die on his smoked rosemary and orange old-fashioned, the conversation between us began to heat up.
“Did you ever see the porn where they’re having an orgy in mid-air while parachuting,” he asked without warning.
“Can’t say that I have, but I feel like that would be kind of impressive. I mean, I can barely get my house key in the correct slot while standing still,” I replied with a smirk.
“Yeah, it was crazy. Here, let me try to find it,” he quipped back while grabbing for his cell phone.
“Maybe show me later,” I said, panicking that he may actually show me porn at a classy establishment like Sullivan’s.
I breathed a sigh of relief when his Google search returned no results, and our conversation drifted back to wholesome topics like gnarly wipeouts at the X-Games.
Two drinks later, we were both tipsy when we decided to make our way to the Pioneer Bar to catch the tail end of an Eternal Cowboys set. At this point, the prudent thing would have been to watch the set and say our goodbyes. Instead, we ordered two more rounds before he asked me if I had ever gone to the Bush Co.
Inebriation has blurred the details of how going to the Bush Co. made its way into our conversation, but I am fairly confident it went something like this.
“This guy can do crazy stuff on rollerblades which is crazy because he’s so big,” James explained as he showed me yet another skate video.
“Wow, that’s super impressive,” I responded with faked enthusiasm.
“So, have you ever been to the Bush Co.? I go all the time because I live right there,” he said.
“I’ve never been, but I’ve heard a lot about it. Honestly, I am way too broke to ever set foot into a place that requires large tips,” I said with a laugh.
“Well, I can give you some money,” he replied.
Since I hadn’t immediately dismissed the idea of the Bush Co., I was left with little recourse when he said he’d pay for me.
“OK, yeah, let’s go,” I said sheepishly as I downed my remaining cider.
A 15-minute Uber drive later, and we were standing outside of the infamous strip club. To give you a better visual, I was wearing a cocktail dress, high heels, and a full face of makeup, including red lipstick. Although I didn’t know it at the time, this was not your typical strip club apparel – a fact I became painfully aware of as he swung the front door open. Of course, it wasn’t the heels and lipstick that left me out of place, but more the fact that I was still dressed.
If you’ve been to the Bush Co., you already know about the fully nude dancers. But, as I had never been, I was taken aback by the sheer amount of vaginas happily on display.
“So, this is hot,” I asked James.
“Well, yeah,” he replied without taking his eyes off the dancer gyrating on the stage.
“But, don’t feel kind of bad just throwing money at them,” I asked.
“No, not at all,” he said as he threw a bundle of wadded-up dollar bills at the stage. “Here, come sit closer. I’ll show you what to do.”
He placed 20 singles in my hand and instructed me to “make it rain” over the dancer. Instead, I handed the money to the dancer with a polite, “here you go, miss.”
Thankfully out of ones to throw, we relocated to the back of the club to talk. We were in mid-conversation about what makes strip clubs appealing when one of the dancers approached us. She was so stunning that I found myself blushing as she swirled her fingertips around my exposed collarbone.
“Doesn’t she just have the most beautiful collarbone,” she asked James.
It was a weird compliment, but who was I to turn it down?
“Thanks,” I replied as James nodded.
“You know what would look really great on it,” she asked.
We both stared in nervous anticipation for her answer.
“My tits,” she exclaimed. “I just love dancing for straight girls.”
This should have been my cue to thank the nice lady and head home but the liquid courage coursing through my veins told me otherwise.
“You want me to dance on her,” she asked James as she continued to stroke my shoulder.
He quietly nodded, and we were taken to a back corner of the bar where multiple customers were enjoying some one-on-one attention. The next three minutes were a blur as I struggled to figure out 1) what the hell was happening, 2) whether or not she was going to expose my granny panties, and 3) what to do with my hands. In my nervousness, I accidentally touched her back and was immediately rebuked.
“I’m sorry. I feel like Ricky Bobby and don’t know what to do with my hands,” I said in hopes of soliciting a laugh.
She didn’t laugh. In fact, in response to my sheepishness, she became more vocal and aggressive. As I don’t do well with being embarrassed or not knowing the rules, it was one of the more mortifying experiences of my life. Still, there was something arousing about being in a place so overtly catered to one’s hedonistic side. So, when the dance was over, I grabbed James and kissed him for the first time. My lipstick left a sloppy trail of red on his lips, but neither of us cared as we proceeded to make out. By the time we were sobered up, it was 2am, and the house lights were coming up.
In the bright white fluorescent lighting, the sexiness of the whole affair disappeared and was replaced by the sobering reality of sloppily making out at a strip club. Even the bouncer commented on the state of our red-stained lips as we left.
The next day, flashes of the night replayed in my head in between bouts of hangover-induced sickness. I was pretty sure I had blown any chance I had with James after the night of debauchery but when I polled my bro friends, they unanimously said that they would marry a girl that would do that with them. I’m not entirely sure what that says about my friends, but James clearly did not feel the same way. Although we went on a few more scattered dates, we never talked about that night again, nor did we start making wedding plans. Maybe the whole killing at dating thing only applies to Brits currently living in the UK. At least, I hope that’s the case, as I only have four years to go until my obligatory relocation.