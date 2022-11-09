Untitled design - 1




By Tinderella

In my early 20s, I spent a semester studying abroad in Dublin, Ireland. And as most college students do, I spent many weekends drinking and approximating dancing in the local pubs. So naturally, there are many scandalous memories from those months abroad – the vampire cosplayer who bit me on the dance floor, receiving my first (and last) hickey, and the time I met Rod Stewart’s long-lost brother. OK, he wasn’t actually related to the singer, but his tight black jeans, perfectly spikey blonde hair, and insistence on dancing to Stewart’s “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” all warranted the comparison. A fact that I was eager to point out to him as he swung me around the dance floor.



