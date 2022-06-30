I’ve always been a fan of ballet. In fact, I’m told that as a child, I would walk around the house on my tiptoes. Of course, I don’t remember doing it, but I do vividly remember dancing in the aisles at the PAC the first time I saw The Nutcracker. The crinkling sound of my taffeta and red velvet dress as I spun in circles is something I don’t think I’ll ever forget. I also won’t forget how much I disliked the ringlet curls my hairdresser gave me for the occasion — but that’s a story for another time.
In all the ballets that I’ve seen, none captivate my imagination quite like Swan Lake, even though the original production is pretty grim. Long story short, a sorcerer kidnaps a girl and curses her to be a swan. When the girl meets a young prince, they fall in love, and he endeavors to free her so she can return to her human form. Tragically, the prince and his beloved Odette struggle to break the curse. Once it becomes clear that it is unbreakable, they drown themselves in the lake.
In the alternate ending that arts patrons found to be more palatable, the prince saves the day, and he and Odette live happily ever after.
For a more contemporary context, think of Edward Cullen and Bella Swan in the Twilight series. You know, the whole “I never thought about how I’d die, but dying for someone I love seems to be a good way to go” thing. In theory, that kind of devotion is the ideal expression of love.
While I can’t say that I’ve ever yearned for a partner who would die for me, the notion has some semblance of romanticism. Or at least it did until I met a man who stripped away that fantasy.
When we matched, I was immediately taken by his conversational skills, and in a matter of a few messages, we switched to talking on the phone. For the next three hours, we talked about poetry and waxed philosophical about the state of the world. It was one of the more intellectually stimulating conversations I had had in a while, so when he asked me to take a midnight walk with him, I didn’t hesitate before declaring “YOLO!”
As a reader, I am sure you are shaking your head right about now. I know I am just writing this.
Obviously, a midnight stroll with a complete stranger isn’t necessarily the safest idea in the world, but I felt a deep connection with him. That said, I still turned on my phone’s location services, let three people know where I was going, and packed a container of bear spray.
I drove across town to Sand Lake and parked in front of a large home that I assumed was his. He came out the front door and immediately gave me a big hug. Everything felt so natural as we walked around the lake and admired the swans swimming in the moonlight. In truth, it was one of the more romantic dates I had ever been on.
As the time approached 2am, we made our way back to his home and said our goodbyes. I smiled the whole way home as I gleefully sang along with the radio. When I got home, I noticed he had texted to wish me goodnight. It was a textbook perfect start to a new relationship.
I went to bed happy and optimistic that I had found someone special.
Six hours later, I turned off my DND and was greeted by a slew of missed calls and panicked texts from my prince charming.
“I can’t do this. I can’t drag you down into my life,” Jamie chaotically explained when I called him back.
“Hey, we just met, and we’re getting to know each other. Let’s not jump the gun and take it slow,” I replied in an effort to pacify him.
My advice seemed to strike a chord as he ultimately calmed down and asked me for a second date. But I didn’t hear from him again for two weeks. Then, just as I had completely written him off, I got another text.
“I am so sorry I disappeared. I had some stuff to take care of but I am good now.”
I replied by explaining that I understand how life can get sometimes and not to worry about temporarily ghosting.
We decided to meet for our second date the next day. He said his car was in the shop and I would need to pick him up. However, the address he gave me wasn’t the same bougie house in Sand Lake — it was in a sketchy part of midtown.
The blind optimist in me decided not to ask why he was in this new locale, but when he got in the car there was a different air about him. He wasn’t the same charming, well-spoken man I had met two weeks earlier. This person was gruff, pushy, and a little frenetic.
Although I was tentative, I decided to follow through on our date plans of watching a sporting event. But when we got to the game, he immediately told me he didn’t have any money and asked if I could buy him a drink. I figured, “what the hell” and bought him a soda.
After the game, he started passively asking me to buy him food.
“You must be hungry,” he said.
“I’m actually good,” I replied.
“Are you sure you’re not hungry? I feel like you should be hungry,” he pressed.
“Are you asking me to buy you food,” I asked.
“I mean, only if you are going to eat it too. I’ll pay you back when I get my next paycheck,” he pleaded.
The Catholic Guilt in me felt an obligation to help him out, so I picked up a pizza at Papa John’s before taking him back to where he was staying.
As I walked in the door, it became clear that there was something off about his new digs. At first, I wasn’t entirely sure why my Spidey senses were tingling, but when he opened the door to his room, it all came into sharp focus.
The room was barren and smelled of must. On the wall was a placard outlining the rules of residency in the halfway house. This should have been enough for me to permanently say my goodbyes. Naturally, it wasn’t.
I went to the bathroom down the hall to collect myself, and when I returned, he was wearing a tank top and shorts. This is when I finally got the complete, anti-happily-ever-after picture. His arms were covered in track marks and freshly closed wounds from picking. On his ankle, a monitor blinked to indicate it was working.
I am sure my expression communicated the horror I felt because he immediately tried to explain it away. Because I was unsure of his mental state, I stayed and listened as he monologued about his ex-wife and how she blew his threatening to kill her out of proportion. I even listened attentively when he talked about how his brother’s success drove him to turn to speed and heroin.
The entire time, the only thing I could think about was leaving, but he wouldn’t stop talking. Two hours passed, and he had eaten the entire pizza himself and clonked out on the bed.
The instant I heard him snoring, I darted to the door, ran down the stairs, and drove home like a bat out of hell. I spent the rest of the night coming up with a plan to cut ties. But he never called again. A month later, curiosity got to me and I looked him up on Courtview. A wave of terror washed over me as I read that several days after our second date, he was arrested for attempted murder.
I dodged a literal bullet that night at the halfway house. Now when I think about fairytales, my mind doesn’t go to Disney; it goes to the more authentic Grimm brothers, who weren’t afraid to portray the darker sides of humanity.
I definitely miss the childlike notion of happily ever after, but I am grateful to have an updated, more cynical version of it without having to drown in a lake.