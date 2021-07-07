They called it “The Summer of Love,” those three months in 1967 when thousands of freedom-loving countercultural pioneers, aka hippies, gathered in the Haight-Ashbury section of San Francisco to commune with each other, party, and, yes, have sex. As Peter Coyote (a member of an anarchist troop called The Diggers at the time, better known as a mainstream actor today) put it this way: “I was interested in two things: overthrowing the government and f*cking. They went together seamlessly.”
To hear some folks tell it, hippies invented “free love,” a term actually coined by a Christian socialist in the mid-1800’s and a concept as old as humanity. Perhaps more than any other factor, “The Summer of Love” created the myth that hippies personified lots of sex all the time. As a long-haired countercultural convert living 2000 miles away at the time. I liked the fantasy, but I missed the love boat. I was lucky to have sex at all.
While hippies get the credit (and the blame) for liberating sex, free love was quietly seeping into millions of traditional bedrooms long before the sex-fest in Haight-Asbury. Introduced in 1960, “The Pill” made sex freer than ever. For the first time, women could enjoy sex without the fear of unwanted pregnancy, giving them unprecedented power over their bodies, their families, and their incomes. Given that birth control was illegal in 30 states during the 1950’s, this step toward sexual freedom was particularly important. It took a Supreme Court decision in 1965 and another in 1972 to make birth control legal for both married and unmarried women in every state. Roe vs. Wade in 1973 legalized abortion.
But The Pill was only the first step in the sexual revolution of the 1960’s and early 70’s. At the dawn of the 60’s, consenting adults couldn’t legally engage in same-sex sex, sex with person of a different race, oral sex, or anal sex. Though not outlawed, sex before marriage, sex for pleasure, non-missionary sex, masturbation, and multiple sex partners were widely considered immoral.
Hippies opposed all of that. We simply believed that consenting adults should be able to have sex with anyone they wanted in any way they wanted without fear, guilt, or regulation. To us, free love had nothing to do with the quantity of sex but with the freedom of its expression, the freedom to explore and enjoy all kinds of erotic acts and, more importantly, to accept our naked bodies without shame.
The fulfillment of this ideal has been slow in coming. Oral and anal sex was still illegal in 14 states until a 2003 Supreme Court ruling. In 2005, the Court struck down a Virginia law making sex between unmarried people a crime. Laws prohibiting sex (and marriage) between persons of different races were legal until 1967. Despite these ruling, 15 states still have laws regulating consensual adult sex on their books.
Free love has historically been more of a moral dilemma than a legal one. Premarital sex, for example, remains a cultural and religious taboo in many countries. In America, sex and sin have been linked since the Pilgrims. Intercourse for procreation is good; doing it for pleasure, bad. Homosexually is an unholy aberration to be cured or punished; oral and anal sex, something dirty and perverted. Females with multiple sex partners are slutty; males, just sowing wild oats.
In my mind, the hippie attitude about sex was simple: Sex should be free of fear, free of moralistic laws, free of religious doctrine, free of gender expectations, free of emotional coercion, free of physical abuse. We believed that sex and love belong together, not necessarily in the traditional sense of long-term commitment, but in the expression of kindness and joy between two human beings during life’s most intimate connection.
Stewart Rogers is the Co-Author/Editor of What Happened to the Hippies? published by McFarland Press. He can be reached at Stewart@WhatHappenedtotheHippies.com.