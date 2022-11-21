Every year, I spend the holidays with my family, which stresses me out. They make me feel bad about my life choices, and I can't stand their politics. It ends up being so stressful. I know I would disappoint everyone if I didn't celebrate with them—especially since we haven't had a normal celebration in two years. I always just suck it up and go. How can I not? They're my family, and isn't that what the holidays are about? Can you help me feel better about making other plans?
- Sucking It Up
--
Dear Sucking It Up,
Wow, so many obligations and expectations—that is a recipe for disaster! No wonder you're having a terrible time trying to do what's right for you.
I am going to give you permission right now NOT to go! Yes, you heard me; you are free and absolved of any obligation that you think you MUST keep—AND you get to still be part of your family! How can that be? Because by not going, you get to begin the journey of creating the kind of family it sounds like YOU want: a loving one.
How? Well, first, by detaching with love. Yes, detaching from your family is an act of love, not war. But to do this lovingly, I suggest you sit quietly with this in your heart for a day or two until you know it really is coming from a loving place. Now, from that unconditional loving place, tell your family that as much as you love them, you have decided that you want to do something different this year. For example, suppose there is some kind of tradition or food that your family does that you adore or makes you feel good. In that case, you can let them know that you will be bringing that with you when you partake in your own holiday plans, basically as a symbolic alternative to you all being together. This is not meant to soothe them but rather to allow the things you love about your family to come with you.
Now, the uncomfortable thing you will have to deal with is letting them have their opinions about what you are doing—but that sounds like something you've already dealt with over the years. What it will help to realize is that other people's opinions about you are none of your business. YOUR opinion of your life is what counts. By doing this, not only are you loving yourself, but you are giving your family permission to do what is right for each of them (even though they might not see it that way). Try to remember that you are not saying "no" to them but saying "yes" to you.
The problems created because you and your family have different opinions about politics and life choices actually do not come from the different views, but from the idea that we all need to believe the same thing. Different views can actually help us, by being able to see something we hadn't thought of.
Let's look at this in a different way: Suppose that on holidays, you grew up eating coleslaw. One day, you fall in love with someone whose idea of coleslaw looks and tastes like nothing like the one you know. This could be a cause for a "right and wrong" moment," but if you look at it with a more inclusive perspective, it's an opportunity to bring new ideas to the table—and double the coleslaw! Some people might fixate on the coleslaw differences and pass judgment, but it's just another way to live that is right FOR YOU.
So as you sit with these feelings and this choice before you, try to remember that the meaning of family and holiday is about love, hope, and miracles. Love has the power to change everything (although not always the way we think it should be), and miracles are always happening. Things take time to change, so be gentle on yourself. I will be rooting for you!