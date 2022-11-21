Oskar Saville

Oskar Saville

 Oskar Saville




Dear Oskar,

Every year, I spend the holidays with my family, which stresses me out. They make me feel bad about my life choices, and I can't stand their politics. It ends up being so stressful. I know I would disappoint everyone if I didn't celebrate with them—especially since we haven't had a normal celebration in two years. I always just suck it up and go. How can I not? They're my family, and isn't that what the holidays are about? Can you help me feel better about making other plans?



Tags

Load comments