The following is a portion of the Order by the Superior Court to force Kriner’s Diner LLC (Defendant) to comply with the Municipality of Anchorage (Plaintiff) Emergency Order 15 mandating a partial shut-down of business in the midst of the Coronavirus Pandemic.
The Plaintiff has demonstrated that the Anchorage public will suffer irreparable harm by allowing businesses such as Kriner's Diner to violate Emergency Order - I5. Specifically, that indoor dining exacerbates the risk of the spread of COVID-19. If infected with COVID-19, individuals face a significant risk of serious harm to their health to include death.
The economic interests of Kriner's Diner and businesses similarly situated are adequately protected by the ability to continue business operations by serving food outdoors, curbside, to-go orders or for delivery. That the nature of the potential harm to the Anchorage public is ofsuch significant importance, that the closure of a business would be warranted. A property interest cannot outweigh a person's interest in life.
Kriner’s Diner has become a cause celebre among some angry citizens of Southcentral Alaska. The Kriner’s controversy centers around an emergency order issued by the Municipality of Anchorage partially shutting down commercial activity in a response to a spike in Coronavirus cases in the Anchorage area. Andy Kriner, the owner of the Diner, refused to comply. Not only did he refuse to comply, but he took to social media to encourage like-minded Alaskans to help him defy the order by patronizing his restaurant and its dine-in services.
The facts underlying the emergency order are set forth by the MOA in their Motion and Memorandum In Support of a Temporary Injunction to, among other things, “…close bars and indoor dining”.
The Memorandum notes: Anchorage is in the midst of a global pandemic….On July 28, 2020, the Anchorage Assembly extended Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s proclamation of Emergency until October 16, 2020….Residents have been urged to keep social bubbles small, wear cloth face coverings in indoor public places, stay 6’ from others and wash hands often. Despite these efforts, the MOA recently experienced the worst week of the pandemic to date, as measured by new cases, active cases, and cases per day. New local cases are being found at more than double the rate of prior weeks. The number of cases has exceeded the Anchorage Health Department’s capacity to rapidly trace and monitor every known case.
Despite the Municipality’s Health Order, Andy Kriner refused to respect the guidelines and continued to offer “indoor dining”. Kriner disagreed with the order based on his belief that things were not as bad as the MOA was asserting and that he had a fundamental right to operate. Alaska Public Media quoted Kriner as saying he intended to stay open despite the order. “I don’t think it’s gonna kill everybody.” In the Anchorage Daily News on August 4th, Kriner said that he simply disagreed with the risk assessment of the Medical Officials for the Municipality “If I thought I was endangering anybody I wouldn’t open, I just don’t believe I am.”
Kriner is no expert in these matters. He doesn’t have any reason to substitute his judgement for the judgement of medical experts advising the President, the State and the Municipality all of whom agree on the nature and extent of the pandemic. Yet he is doing so and aggressively politicizing his stand on the Facebook Site, “Save Anchorage” and his dangerous ignorance is being championed by hundreds of passionate Alaskans.
Andrew Kriner has become a useful idiot in the political game that has been launched by the supporters of Donald Trump’s re-election, both foreign and domestic. Perhaps “idiot” is the wrong term, since Kriner is a Trump supporter and active promoter of disinformation and conspiracy theories himself. Let’s just call him a “conscious agent” in the re-election of Donald Trump. Kriner’s manufactured collision with a progressive Municipal Government is a cause to energize the Trump base in Alaska ahead of the November elections.
As we have seen around the country, the Trump Campaign is targeting polarizing attacks on urban centers in both Blue and Red States. Conflating peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstrations with vandals and arsonists who operate mostly at night, is a way of delegitimizing a movement that has broad public support. As far as the Coronavirus response is concerned, the Trump Administration has encouraged disinformation and conspiracy theories promoted by QAnon agents and discredited sites like Infowars, the disinformation cesspool created by Alex Jones. The goal of Trump and his minions’ attacks on the BLM protests and the Coronavirus “best practices” is to create conflict between operating governments and his base.
Keep in mind that the Trump Administration “deferred” the Coronavirus response to state and local governments. The strategic advantage to him by doing so is to delegate much of the “pain” engendered with the national sacrifices needed to manage the pandemic. The unpopularity of those sacrifices set up a perfect foil by which Trump can punish his enemies and reward his friends.
Florida’s Republican Governor De Santis, for example, whose response to the pandemic has been incompetent, is characterized by Trump as having done a “terrific” job. But Michigan’s Democratic Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, whose strict lockdown early on was successful in flattening the curve, was demonized by Trump and then became the subject of an occupation of the Capitol by armed Trump supporters organized by DeVoss Family-funded RightWing action groups.
So the path to victory for Donald Trump is by causing disruption and crippling the operating integrity of Blue states and Blue centers in Red States. This includes voter suppression as we see with the crippling of the Post Office and Trump’s despicable attack on Voting-by-Mail. It is clear that Donald Trump cannot win fairly so disruption is his only path to victory. And the partisan agents of disruption and disinformation aimed at Alaska’s progressive urban center are activated.
STOP THE MADNESS
The following is a list of comments and perspectives expressed on the Save Anchorage Facebook Page. If disrupting the public order is the goal, then Save Anchorage is well on its way.
All quotes are from the Save Anchorage Page, August 10, 2020
Some say: “If you just wear a mask, the state could open sooner.” I say: “if you just voted Republican, it wouldn’t be closed”
If Hydroxichloroquine tears Corona, there is no Panic; if there is no panic Americans go back to their normal lives; if Americans go back to normal life, no mail-in ballots; if there are no mail-in ballots, Democrats can’t cheat.
“…Mayor Hitler…”
“Twinky Felix and Groomer Constant r Communists”
The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (NOTE: discredited anti-Vaxxer organization often used to advance hoaxes and conspiracy theories):…AAPS…in federal court trying to remove the FDA and DHHS review authority over Hydroxichloroquine.
“Let’s Jeopardize [Mayor Berkowitz’s] businesses.”
“BOYCOTT BERKOWITZ’s Businesses.”
“…mandates of Mayor Berkowitz’s tyrannical rule.”
“…someone should get a bus and give the vagrants a ride to those tables that Berkowitz has out in the street”
“…Murkowski’s a RINO”
A friend of mine who is a student of psychology put this phenomenon of collective anger and “lashing out” as partly the result of a President who invokes the “national Id”. It certainly is the case that Save Anchorage functions as a hive for conspiracy and disinformation.
Before the creation of the anti-lockdown, anti-masking, Coronavirus-is-a-hoax hive-mind on the Right, the Nation was doing well. We were coping. We were writing poetry, exploring new ideas, reading books, washing our hands to the lyrics of Coldplay and reacquainting ourselves with our families. Then—around the end of March our national experience began to turn negative culminating in today, here in Anchorage, the Kriner’s Diner controversy and the Save Anchorage aggregator of negative partisanship.
Meanwhile, the pandemic is raging, and our families are in jeopardy. It is time to stop this madness.