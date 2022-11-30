221017-Dunleavy-1024x699.png

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is seen in a screenshot of a news conference on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Anchorage. Dunleavy said that if re-elected, he will seek to raise the prison sentence for dealing illegal drugs that result in a death. (Screenshot)




By Dermot Cole

Gov. Mike Dunleavy used state employees to promote his reelection, obliterating the line between governing and campaigning.



