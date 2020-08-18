Another member of the Senate leadership team that is facing reelection this year is Senator Natasha von Imhof. She is the Co-Chair of the Senate Finance Committee for the capital budget and all legislation referred to the finance committee. She is an interesting member of the Senate’s leadership team and one whose expertise has been brought forward to help guide the legislature towards a safer shore away from the storm of the fiscal crisis.
To understand her leadership and what she has done in the midst of the crisis the state faces it is important to understand her life leading up to her running for the state Senate. She is a fourth-generation Alaskan who has lived in this state her entire life and she comes from a family with a long history. Her father is Edward B. Rasmuson and she is the granddaughter of Elmer Rasmuson of the Rasmuson banking family. She grew up in an environment where she was taught to value her community and find ways to help others.
It is because of the values she grew up with that inspired her to pursue the path that would one day take her into public life. As a young adult she followed in her father's footsteps and attended Harvard University and from there she received an MBA from the University of Washington. After college she spent the next 20 years in the financial services industry. First as a commercial loan officer with the National Bank of Alaska and then as a financial analyst with Latash Investments.
She has over 25 years of experience handling multi-million dollar investments and making analysis of the movements of stocks and bonds. Her first foray into elected office began with her service on the Anchorage School Board where she fought to reduce administrative costs and increase access for charter schools and other means of alternative education. During the 2016 election cycle she ran for the Senate seat being vacated by Lesil McGuire and got elected in a landslide.
After being sworn into the upper chamber during the 2017 session she got a seat on the finance committee and got to work immediately on the state budget crisis with the goal of finding solutions that could get the state on a better path. During this time she developed good working relationships with her colleagues on Senate Finance like Click Bishop, Lyman Hoffman, and Gary Stevens. These relationships would prove to be critical because after the 2018 election cycle she was asked by her colleagues to become the Co-Chair of Finance to serve with Senator Stedman.
She was not in the line of seniority for this position and in fact the next senior member of the committee who was in line for a leadership post was Click Bishop. He stood aside in favor of her because of his respect for her honesty and moral character and his belief that she would do well in leadership. With the support of her colleagues she began work on two key fronts — one was developing a statutory and constitutional spending cap, and the other on a long-range plan to turn the Permanent Fund into a sovereign wealth fund.
She has succeeded somewhat on the latter goal by ensuring that the Senate Majority in conjunction with the House Majority maintains a prudent draw on the earnings reserve in accordance with SB 26.
On the former goal of enacting a spending cap both in statute and in the constitution, that has eluded her — so far. She has been consistently backstabbed at every turn by her Valley colleagues who do not want a spending cap because they wish to draw down the earnings reserve account to pay massive dividends. They have also gone out and through their allies in the Republican Party have begun spreading falsehoods about her that she wishes to run for governor in a primary against Mike Dunleavy.
She has no desire to do this as she has been consumed with trying to round up the votes within the legislature on a comprehensive fiscal package to resolve the fiscal crisis the state is still in. These are difficult times we live in and especially during this election cycle the forces of radicalism within the Republican Party are moving to try and destroy the House Coalition. If those forces succeed it will be a dangerous moment for the state as Senator von Imhof and her colleagues in the Senate will be standing alone against an onslaught of a David Eastman caucus in the House.
Despite the many arrows Senator von Imhof has taken during this time of peril in Alaska’s history, one trait she has displayed has come forward time and again in her leadership role and that trait is courage. During the veto override session that happened last year in response to the governor's horrific actions, she stood on the floor and called him out for what he had done. The words she spoke at that time galvanized Reagan Revolution Republicans to stand firm against the socialist onslaught that has been creeping into our party. Furthermore the stand she took that day highlighted the battle for the soul of the state in a time when radicalism and moral evil are on the march.
She continues to display moral courage and a will to defend the least among us in these times which dismisses the cruel lies that she is a svengali whose only concern is that of attaining power.
When the voters of District L go to the polls they need to weigh the winter of discontent that is upon us and who has the courage to lead. If the voters are wise and desire a leader who can get them and this state through the harshest of times then they will cast the right vote and in the process continue to fight for our state’s future.