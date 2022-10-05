I have two kids and a busy job. I feel exhausted all the time. A friend suggested I get a massage, but I feel so guilty doing that. To me, it feels so selfish to take time for myself when I should be giving that time or money to something for my kids.
Selfish Mother
--
Dear Selfish Mother,
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, selfish means: "concerned excessively or exclusively with oneself: seeking or concentrating on one's own advantage, pleasure, or well-being without regard for others." The fact that you are thinking about what it means for your children's well-being if you get a massage tells me you are not selfish.
I, too, used to think I was selfish. I was so fearful of being that way that I became self-less — someone without a self. I barely ate, took no time for myself, and had underwear that was practically falling off of me. I really believed that somehow I was doing good in the world by not needing anything for myself. Sure, it was great for my husband, but it was detrimental to my children's development as healthy beings. I was unknowingly teaching them to feel bad about taking care of themselves.
My wake-up call came after I started a blog, 40 Days to Loving Yourself. In writing about my life, I began to see how hard I was on myself and how that was not only not helping me but also hurting me. I began to take little steps to move forward in trying a new way of being. A very kind friend encouraged me to get a massage. I was horrified that I really believed that spending $45 on myself would somehow leave my children to live on the streets. My friend simply said, "Happy mommy, happy children." Somewhere inside me, that statement felt right, but I was still afraid. It took me another month before I got the courage to get a massage. It turns out my friend was correct: After the massage, my kids got a more at-ease mommy, and I was able to give them MORE, not less, because of it.
Being loving to yourself and taking care of yourself is the best thing for your kids—it models healthy behaviors. Since that first massage seven years ago, my life has profoundly changed, and so have those of my children. I see them being gentle on themselves, and because of that, they're thriving in all that they do. I have also seen that my gentleness on myself has been a model for other people and helped them take the risk to love themselves.
So I encourage you to find a lovely massage therapist and take a moment for yourself. You deserve it! I hope you find it brings joy to you and those around you.