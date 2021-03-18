A young man who is described as both deeply religious and addicted to sex committed a crime, but is it a crime of hate?
Arron Long is clearly a tormented soul and that torment was directed outward, in murder and mayhem; the violence was directed (largely) toward Asian-American women.
Now that Long’s capacity for outward destruction is contained in the Cherokee County lock-up, officials are worried that it will turn inward again; he is outfitted with straight-jackets to prevent self-harm.
A tormented soul who burns with self-loathing may do things to reinforce the negative judgement of others. We all experience mild forms of this behavior, especially in adolescence. The goth-child who flops around the house responding to every criticism with “...yeah, I know, I suck” will outgrow the Id as her world enlarges and she enters the Age of Discovery.
But folks like Aaron remain frozen in their Id-driven world. Abuse trauma can cause that. Feeling of abandonment or extreme alienation of affection and failure to thrive.
Fundamentalist churches in the South often focus on the deficit model to drive congregants into a dependent relationship with the pulpit— to find fulfillment and self-esteem in Redemption. But if Jesus doesn’t deliver as promised, all you have left is the deficit and none of the fulfillment.
So a religious person who becomes addicted may be a failure of that deficit model. If Arron Long was a “failure” at home and in the world and in the church, the only identity that he could personalize is an identity in “sin” (failure).
Ptolemy Tompkins is the son of Peter Tompkins, author of 'Secret Lives of Plants' who became a best-selling author and New Age star in the 70s. Ptolemy wrote about growing up in the shadow of a famous father: 'Paradise Fever: Growing Up in the Shadow of the New Age'. In the book he describes his addiction to heroin. Tompkins successfully rehabilitated. But when he first tried heroin he said the attraction was immediate. After a life of being, essentially, an emotional afterthought to his cult-like figure of a father, heroin, he said, “...delivered what it promised. The first thing in his life that did...”
So as we try to make sense out of the senseless, we might find clues with forensic psychiatry. If Arron Long’s crimes were part of a cycle of a sinner’s self-loathing, then the fact that the face of that sin was Asian does mean something.
Is it the miasma of bigotry that suffuses the environment in which this young man grew up?
A hate crime presupposes that some hate is criminal. This young man’s hate is certainly that. Which begs the questions, who are the accessories to this crime? How do we fix this?
I’m thinking out loud again.