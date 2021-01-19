I stumbled upon Nate Crawford's Facebook account this afternoon as I was reading the anti-Biden, election-fraud Qanon comments posted in local news media posts. I forget which comment Mr. Crawford left that caused me to chuckle, but it was enough for me to check out their Facebook page.
The Facebook page is rife with political commentary, screenshots, and shares of mostly local news articles from Anchorage — all of it appears meant to provoke and amuse the reader.
As I was doomscrolling through the account's political hot takes, one picture stood out — a picture of Anchorage Mayoral Candidate Bronson holding a check signed with the words, "Save Anchorage."
The caption, written by Mr. Crawford, reads as follows:
"MATHEW 6:1 SAYS THAT ANCHORAGE MAYORAL CANDIDATE DAVE BRONSON BE CAREFUL THAT HIS CHARITABLE WORKS ARE GIVEN BEFORE MEN, AND SEEN BY THEM THROUGHOUT SOCIAL MEDIA ON LARGE ‘SAVE ANCHORAGE’ CHECKS IN ORDER TO GET A BIG REWARD FROM HIS FATHER WHO IS IN HEAVEN."
Mr. Crawford claims to be an "ALL CONSERVATIVE. ALL CAPS" kind of guy. Clearly the account is satirical.
The "joke" made by Mr. Crawford seemed centered around this Bible Verse:
Matthew 6:1-4 "Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, so that your giving may be in secret. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.”
I had seen the picture before on social media and just chalked it up to, 'whateverism.' However, the political/religious commentary provided by Mr. Crawford did indeed cause me to laugh and I generally share humorous(?) content with some degree of regularity on social media.
The Save Anchorage group, however, did not share in Mr. Crawford's humor — and as their group members often do, took to the Facebook page to both justify the donation and accuse me of not finding the act of "donating" to charities to be a good thing.
I don't personally care whether the money came from a "donation drive for Midtown's Gospel Rescue Mission" or whether it was left over from the "Rivera Recall" —that wasn't the joke.
As an individual who is greatly concerned about families going hungry — and who recently ran a fundraiser for the Alaska Food Bank — I find the comments made by the Save Anchorage group members to be disgusting and disingenuous, but not at all unexpected given the group's tumultuous history.
Political commentary? Religious commentary? Crawford's comment is still funny.
The Save the Anchorage group is notorious for posting memes and their own political commentary, as well as content that not everyone might find funny — and that's okay.
The group has injected themselves into topics that revolve around the coronavirus, homelessness, cares act funding, mask manadates and other "hot topics," making them highly visible both online and within the community.
You don't have to look very far for a Felix Rivera, Anchorage mayor, or Joe Biden meme — none of which I personally find funny, but members associated with the group probably do — or they otherwise wouldn't post them.
Group members, who over the past few months have chanted "tyranny," online and in front of the Anchorage Assembly — now appear to want to dictate what is both "appropriate" and "funny."
Assumably, freedom of speech exists so that a Facebook group can pass around a flyer listing businesses which are open as closed — but sharing political commentary created by someone else and finding humor in it is where the group draws the line.
Donating to a charity is a beautiful thing. Political commentary is a beautiful thing and humor is also a beautiful thing.
Freedom of speech: Love it, hate it, it's here to stay.