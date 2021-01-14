This is a developing story that originally appeared on The Blue Alaskan. Used with permission.
The Save Anchorage "RIP Flyer" waived frantically in front of the Anchorage assembly on January 12, 2021 may now be considered wildly inaccurate.
It seems the Municipality of Anchorage is not specifically to blame for many of the announced closures, as many are national companies adapting nationwide to a changing and challenging economic climate caused by a global pandemic.
Other businesses listed on the flyer are reportedly closed for reasons not related to COVID-19. One person familiar with the Save Anchorage group told me that the group was aware their "RIP Flyer" was inaccurate but that the flyers had already been printed.
Additionally, many businesses were or are temporarily closed and many have reopened in full or in a modified capacity. One business owner is "pissed" that their business is on a flyer being circulated to the public which is wrongfully advertising their business as closed.
A combined 3.9 million dollars was distributed to many businesses listed on the flyer via the Paycheck Protection Program as well.
Every closure is tragic, businesses and individuals are suffering right now. Why would anyone want to promote an innacurate list of closures that might keep someone from patronizing an open business? Please support all local Anchorage businesses.
This list is a work in progress and will be updated and clarified as new information comes in.
Birchwood Saloon is temporarily closed while looking for bartenders. According to their Facebook page: "So, someone added us to some Facebook group list of permanently closed Anchorage businesses and to that, we’d like to call bullshit. We’re not open, simply because we haven’t found any new bartenders. And it probably didn’t help that this misinformed group went and told the internet we’re closed! 😡 Thanks!"
Gap Inc. announced a "North America Fleet Transformation" for their company last year. The company, which owns Banana Republic — made a nationwide decision to restructure.
The Red Chair Cafe — also listed on the RIP Save Anchorage flyer — looks to be testing new delicious things for you to eat writing on their Facebook page January12, 2021: "Hello Red Chair Fans--Happy New Year! We're thinking about you as we test new dishes, bake fresh treats, and keep that music playin'. We're here, we're proactive, hang-in-there with us! Missing you! ~Chef Barb, David, and the Whole RC Crew...The Red Chair Cafe/Soon.../Very Soon..."
Reportedly, the Weight Watchers (WW) closing has to do with the mall being sold and Weight Watchers National cutting staff, not local mandates.
The owner of Crostini, according to a friend of the owner, "was ready to retire and felt this summer was a good time to do so."
The Body Shop previously located at 5th Avenue Mall, has reportedly been consolidated with the Dimond Center location.
The parent company of Men's Warehouse made the decision to close stores nationally in the summer of 2020 due to the pandemic.
Papa Murphy's reportedly closed in 2019.
Alaska Medical Specialties did not give a reason for their closure, writing only on their Facebook page, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Alaska Medical Specialties and all of its affiliates including Alaska Urological Institute, Medical Office of Dr. Stiassny and Alaska Breast and Cosmetic Center effective September 30th, 2020."
Southside Sun Spa has reportedly been closed for roughly over a year. They last posted to Facebook on November 29, 2019.
Peggy's Restaurant was only closed temporarily and reopened January 4th. They seem busy.
Swim Alaska is only temporarily closed. According to a note on their website, they plan on reopening as soon as they're able to do so.
Eagle River Smiles is temporarily closed but still open for dental emergencies.
Aveda Salon & Spa is a national brand not the name of a salon. (Still looking deeper in this one).
Helena's Day Spa and Supply is temporarily closed.
Marco T's Pizzeria is reportedly hoping to reopen.
Anchorage Floral: The walk-in storefront is closed but they are taking orders via phone and the website. According to their website, they are also "taking Valentine's Day orders for LOCAL FLOWER DELIVERY in Anchorage."
Roti is temporarily closed, writing on their Facebook page: "With high COVID cases, we had to rethink our choices and preferring to err on the side of caution, have decided to temporarily stop taking orders. Hopefully it wouldn’t be too long before I see all of you again. Meanwhile, stay safe and stay warm!"
Matanuska Brewery in Midtown announced their reopening on January 11th.
Build it Balloon posted to their Facebook page on January 12th "Who’s getting ready for Valentines? There will be more to come."
Orso appears to be temporarily closed, writing on their Facebook page March 16, 2020: "As of 3:00pm Monday March 16, we will be, regretfully, closing our restaurants and brewery due to the virus and Mayor Berkowitz’s closure mandate. We realize this causes great hardship for our guests and our crew. We anticipate we will be re-opening in the future, and believe as always that together we will get through this difficult time."
Pangea Restaraunt & Lounge is reportedly temporarily closed but their website says, "Reopening Soon! Thank you for supporting local."
Club Paris is open having posted today on Facebook: "Thursday January 14th lunch specials! Available until 2:30pm for dine-in, curbside pick-up, or take-out. Give us a call to place an order or to make dinner reservations."
The Alaska Urological Institute cited COVID-19 as a factor but also said that the business lost $3 million in 2019, in part because it had to pay high salaries to attract physicians to Alaska.
Crab Terror Island reportedly closed ahead of the pandemic in 2019 according to an individual who knew the owner.