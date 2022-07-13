Dear Oskar,
I recently received an invitation to my friend’s lake house. This feels like a dream come true, but I am worried that I won’t be able to repay my friend for this gift. What can I do for her?
- What to give
Dear What To Give,
The simple answer: Receive.
That’s what life is about. You—and everyone else—are receiving in almost every single moment of every day. How do I know this about you even though I’ve never met you? Because I know you breathe. You inhale the oxygen that we all need to live another moment, and that oxygen is given to us freely by the Universe. It is our birthright to receive—it’s that easy and simple. The only things that get in the way of this beautiful receiving are society’s negative beliefs about who and why someone can receive.
All humans are subject to controlling ideas, such as:
“Only good children receive love.”
“Only people of a certain status can receive good things.”
“Not wanting anything makes someone a good person.”
“People who don’t follow the rules deserve nothing.”
“Only poor, devout people are worthy.”
“Only rich people are worthy.”
And so on . . .
There are a million ideas, but none of them are true. We are all worthy. As my friend Jackie told me many years ago, “You were born worthy, you are worthy, and nothing can take away your worthiness!”
After years of believing that receiving love and good things is based on a merit system, accepting the truth about worthiness can take some time. Like everyone else, I was born into the merit system, too. I heard phrases like, “You are a horrible, rotten child” and “I would do this for you, but you’re not a good girl.” I took in those statements and made them my truth. As a result, events like being invited somewhere nice (like a friend’s lake house) had the power to make me act out my feeling of unworthiness. I would either want to do everything—buy all the groceries, wash all the dishes, or anything else to make sure I was “paying” them back—or I would turn down the offer altogether because I really didn’t feel like I deserved it.
Through much inner work and practice, I have learned to receive—and, wow, does it feel good! On top of that, I have broken the cycle of thinking I owe someone for their generosity. Now, I get to pass along the idea to others that giving and receiving can be a clean exchange. I have always said to my kids that when they are big they will owe me nothing. I give them things because I want to and I get more gifts from doing that than they could ever imagine.
You asked how to repay your friend. Imagine this happened: You give her a gift and hand it to her. She takes the present, puts it down, runs out of the room you’re in, runs to her car, drives to the local store, runs up and down the aisles looking for something acceptable that she thinks will match your gift, finds it, pays for it, gets back in her car, goes back to the house, walks in, hands you a gift and says, “Thank you.” It would be crazy, right? Let’s go back to the breathing thing I brought up earlier. Not many people breathe out and say, “Thank you, tree, for the oxygen.” And trees definitely don’t say, “Thank you, animals, for the carbon dioxide.” It’s just a natural exchange that is part of living in harmony.
Your friend who has invited you to be a house guest gets something from the act of giving that you could never, ever be able to physically give to her: self-esteem. The act of giving makes people feel good because they are getting to experience that they have something to give. Those who do not give either have nothing or simply feel like they have nothing.
Now you can understand that by receiving, you are also getting a gift. It may feel awkward at first because you are used to “paying” for what you get, but the more you lean into it, the easier it will be. As your visit with your friend moves along, you might be inspired to pick them flowers, give them a hug, or any other kind gesture. That giving will be coming from a place deep in your heart that has nothing to do with them inviting you to their lake house, and everything to do with the joy you have received from being there.
Enjoy your trip!