Mike was one of those people whose counsel both conveyed wisdom and brought out the best in others. You could share an idea with Mike and have it returned stronger and smarter. His presence made Alaska a better place.
—Steve Lindbeck, CEO and General Manager, APM
Still my memories go back almost 50 years to when I went with older, wiser UAF students to his house and he was just a bit older than them, but he was like a master. The conversations and stories were a big part of my coming’s into the adult world...then over the years I’d see him at various Democrat events and we’d talk cause I was no longer the shy teenager, Then through Micaela and my girls he became, as did Jeanne, very special to our family. I am so sad and hurt for everyone who will miss him so much,
—Gina Ireland Kelly
There are many ways to remember Mike Bradner: One is a gentle soul. This is unusual in politics where gentleness is rarely rewarded. Yes, he was competitive — you have to be in the Legislature. And you would see flashes of intensity. Intense to his commitments. But he didn’t have an ounce of meanness or cruelty in him.
For example, I interviewed him for a piece on Don Young. From Fairbanks days, he knew Don well and would only say good things about the Don Young of yesteryear, “That likeable California farm boy teaching school in Fort Yukon.”
It is possible that Mike was born to be a legislator. He was close to a natural in managing bills, floor strategy, making deals with senators. Like a great general, he saw the battlefield completely and understood when to move forward, when to retreat.
Mike loved legislating. What was legislating? Making Alaskans’ lives better.
And the stuff he knew! It’s possible he knew more about state government than any other Alaskan ever. Why did he know so much? Because he actually cared about what the government did, he genuinely cared about pension board decisions, for instance and would read up on them while friends (me) yawned.
Mike Bradner enjoyed life. One of the things he enjoyed was being called “Mister Speaker.” Nobody deserved the title more.
— Michael Carey, Journalist
When I went to Juneau in January 2003, Mike Bradner had long before been installed in the pantheon of Legislative Greats. I sought him out at the big reception the city of Juneau throws to welcome the Legislature back to town. I found Mike holding court, surrounded by a group of avid listeners. His acute observations of the political landscape, informed by his intimate knowledge of the personalities involved and his mastery of the granular details of bills and committee proceedings, left a strong and enduring impression on me. Alaska has lost a giant.
—Hollis French, Alaska State Senate 2003-2015
In 1972 I was the administrative assistant for Mike Miller, chair of the Local Government Committee. It soon became evident that Mike Bradner was amongst the movers and shakers in the Legislature. In November 1973 I was surprisingly elected to the House and not headed back for my senior year in college. When Mike called after election day, it only took me a moment to commit to his bid for Speaker and organizing the House. It didn’t pan out and we spent the next two years with Mike leading us our Minority Leader. What an amazing tutelage for the so-called “dirty dozen”. Mike and our minority ran circles around the coalition majority. In the 1974 election our group of Democrats won big as Mike had positioned us so well publicly. Mike was our Speaker and did an outstanding job. Mike signed me up as the Judiciary Chairman, despite my 24 years of age, one term of experience and no bloc of votes like Anchorage, Fairbanks and the Bush delegations. Fellow one termer Hugh Malone of Kenai ran Finance, the most powerful committee. Under Mike’s leadership, savvy legislative skills and organization we created the Permanent Fund, constructed foundational oil and gas taxes and structures, reformed workmen’s compensation and dealt with many other important issues.
Just as importantly Mike taught how to translate ideas into laws and focus on getting things done. Over the next four years those of us Mike took under his wing and entrusted us with immense responsibility would carry on with further accomplishments benefitting all Alaskans.
—Terry Gardiner, Alaska House of Representatives 1972-1982; Speaker of the House 1979-1980
Mike introduced me to Alaskan politics during the Statewide Democratic Convention when he was Speaker in the 70’s. He informed me I was assigned to Chair the Health & Social Services break-out session. Coming from NYC, I thought only people way above my stature and age attended these conventions, no less chaired committees! He handed me an outline of the platform and said go for it. Mike believed in peoples’ abilities and promoted them.
He was an astute politician who had the public’s best interest at heart. I recall back in the 70’s Mike commenting why don’t we give people credit type cards rather than stigmatizing food “stamps”. I think it was decades for that idea to catch on. If I needed more information on a ballot measure, Mike was the go-to guy. He knew the facts, the history where the skeletons were buried and potential consequences.
I believed for some time that Mike Bradner should receive an emeritus position as Alaska’s Political Historian. He was a sage politician with a big heart.
—Beth Kaplan
Mike was one of the bright young people who in the late 1960s changed the course of Alaska into a brighter future. Fairbanks had been a rather conservative town, but it proved open to a dynamic guy like Mike.
Vietnam, drugs, and other issues were very divisive, but Mike was able to push through policies that could unify rather than creating disunity.
An excellent example was sponsoring an amendment to the Alaska Constitution to create a Right to Privacy, an effort that Mike undertook together with Republican Senator Terry Miller. It was an issue debated during the 1955 Convention, but it took more young blood to get it approved in 1972.
Over the many years since, Mike Bradner proved steadily and fearlessly that when he had something to say about a public issue — he will let you know where he stands. And mostly, I’ve agreed with Mike!
He informed many legislators, staffers,community leaders and a few governors how to think about taxation, education and the long term interests of Alaska. He was a giver, whom I am grateful to call “friend”.
We send our condolences to his family. Thank you for sharing Mike with the rest of us.
Rest in peace, old friend.
—Vic Fischer, Alaska State Constitutional Convention Delegate (1955-56), Delegate to last Territorial Legislature, Alaska State Senate 1982-1986
This hurts so much. Mike was my first real mentor, teaching me how to campaign, taking me under his wing while he was Speaker, hiring me to write for the Alaska Legislative Digest. I learned so much from him, a principled progressive leader. I still use pencils from his write in campaign for State Senate. In the past week I’ve been thinking of him and was planning to write to him this weekend to tell him how much he meant to me, how much I appreciated him. I share your sense of great loss.
—Brian Rogers, Alaska State House of Representatives 1979-1983, UAF Chancellor 2009-2015
Mike gave me the opportunity of a lifetime by hiring me as his permanent legislative aide when he was Speaker. That was the start of my exciting and fulfilling career covering Alaska politics. I am forever grateful for his wise mentorship, his support over the last 40 plus years and his enduring friendship...
—Judy Erickson
… A big piece of Alaska political history resides in Mike. He interviewed me for Gavel to Gavel in 2013 when I was a newly installed legislator. I was terrified, Mike was gentle. I’ve been missing seeing him in the Capitol and his constant steady words of wisdom...
—Representative (D 16) Harriet Drummond
...He was a sage in the model of the Greeks...
—Mike DeMan
It was a privilege to know Mike and call him a friend. The people of this state have lost a great Alaskan who cared about them and continued to work to improve our lives with his efforts and ideas. May you Rest In Peace, Mister Speaker.
—Norman Rokeburg, Alaska State House, 1995-2006
Mike Bradner was a friend for more than fifty years, dating back to my Fairbanks days where he taught me more about being a true Alaskan Statesman than anyone I know.
Life’s journey on Starship Earth affords you an opportunity to meet few people who you truly respect for not being financially wealthy, but wealthy with the ability to understand the meaning of life and how to treat your fellow travelers while on life’s journey. Mike Bradner was one of these people who left his mark on Alaska in many ways. He worked side by side with great leaders like Gov. Bill Egan, Hugh Malone, Jay Kerttula and other Statesman that formed Alaska into the truly great state we live in today. But by far his greatest accomplishments as he told be on many occasions was his beautiful daughters. And like myself, sometimes we wonder if the time you spent away from family during your political career was a good tradeoff. It was likely a tough decision and the tradeoff of time spent between the family you love and the political callings you answer? No good answer to the question.
But Mike Bradner was like “The Rock of Gibraltar” when it came to sorting out the trials and tribulations of Alaska’s political path forward. In that Mike always prefaced remarks by, “what is in the people of Alaska’s best interest”, not the Chamber of Commerce, a labor Union, or any special interest, but the people of Alaska. Many of his friends called on Mike, to pick his brain about one political issue or another, which he gladly shared with you without hesitation.
Even up until the end Mike would join his old friends and “Geezers”, on Zoom meetings from his hospital bed or at home sharing his pearls of wisdom about current political events.
A wonderful man who will be sorely missed by all Alaskans
—Mike Szymanski, Alaska State House 1983-1986; State Senate 1987-1990
I am grateful to have known Mike Bradner. He taught me a lot about politics and Alaska issues. We visted at Democratic Convention and many civic gatherings over the past 40 years. Mike knew how the government was supposed to work. Not only had he served in the Alaska House of Representatives for a decade, but he had also been the Speaker of the House when Alaska created the Permanent Fund in 1976
Under Mike’s leadership the public policy question was, Should Alaska save some of the money that would come from the sale of Alaska’s Oil? Should Alaska save 25% of its 12.5% royalties for future generations? The answer was yes, and Alaskans changed the Constitution to do it.
It was an unusual and bold public policy at the time. It has proven to be wise and prescient policy in current times. Today the earnings of the Permanent Fund are paying for a large portion of Alaska’s operating budget. We sure could use a dose of Mike Bradner leadership in the Legislature today.
Mike Bradner loved to discuss politics. He understood the ins and outs of competing interests and relished articulating how it should all work out for the best public interest.
He was generous with his time and talents. He was always available to speak with school classrooms and civic groups. He was generous with his cars and lent us his Rolls Royce for our wedding in 1981.
Mike was a gifted orator, writer, and policy analyst. He shared his time and resources to support public education and sound public policy for our state.
Mike and his wife, Jeanne, raised six daughters. They guided them to also be citizens who give back to their communities.
I value my time with Mike Bradner. I will miss his humor, his stories, and his insights. Thank you, Jeanne, for sharing so much of Mike’s time with the rest of us.
— Jane Angvik, Anchorage Municipal Charter Commission, former Anchorage Assembly Member