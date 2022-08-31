I am dating a man I really like. He's so many good things about him, but there is one thing that I can not seem to get through: He has a lot of female friends. He is very open to me about everything. This is the first time I have been in a relationship where we really talk and try to work things out. But I was cheated on in my last relationship, and I am worried I am not doing right by myself by being in this relationship. My values say that people in monogamous relationships should not have so many friends of the opposite sex. What should I do?
- Relationship Blues
--
Dear Relationship Blues,
Ah . . . relationships. It would be so great to be in a relationship and for nothing to ever happen! Or would it?
Every problem we have is related to someone or something in this world. We are taught to believe that if that person or other thing were gone, we would be safe. Experiencing life on life's terms means shit is going to happen! It's not because anyone did something wrong.
I can understand your fear of being betrayed or hurt. But unfortunately, there is nothing that can stop these things from happening — unless we all stay inside and never leave our homes. (I had a few neighbors like that, and it wasn't pretty.)
So let's take a clear look to see where you are right now. What a beautiful thing that your boyfriend is open and communicative with you! I won't speak for all women, but come on girls, who wouldn't kill for this?!? My ex-husband used to roll his eyes as soon as I tried to work things out with him. (Hence, EX!) Relationships are not easy — and with good reason: All good relationships push you to grow. Growing is uncomfortable and makes people want to run, but staying and working things out—which it sounds like you're doing — is where real joy and relationship ease comes from. If you're worried about your boyfriend cheating on you because of your past experiences, nothing in the world can take away that fear but healing that wound. If he's destined to cheat, you can't change or stop that (female friends or not), but what you can control are your own thoughts and behavior.
Listen, we're all afraid of being left and hurt, but in the end, even in the most beautiful relationships, someone has to die. So I'm not going to tell you what to do because your heart knows the right way. But I do suggest you sit with yourself and your feelings and trust the way it leads because the most important relationship is with yourself. Through being secure and loving yourself, you will find a harmony that works with you and your relationship.