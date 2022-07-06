Dear Oskar,
I have a cousin who I really love. He's kind and loving, but he has gotten increasingly negative over the years. Sometimes the conversations are so overwhelming because all he sees is bad in the world. We are about to go on a family vacation for a week, and I'm dreading being with him. How can I help him be more positive? What can I say to him?
- Rain On My Parade
Dear Rain On My Parade,
I understand your dilemma — I, too, am a positive person and can sometimes feel overwhelmed in the presence of someone looking for the negative in everything. But for me, being a positive person really means that there is something good to learn or see in every moment.
Your desire for your cousin to be more positive is obviously coming from a good place. We all know that people who find joy in life are happier—and why wouldn't you want your cousin to be happy? So what can you say to him? Nothing. … Well, nothing directly. You see, there's a key lesson for you here: Accepting others where they are will not only help you but help them.
The truth is, most people who are negative don't know they're being negative. Negativity is a very common way of talking in society. Many times when I'm out and about—in a store, for example—and I ask someone how they are doing, they will respond, "I can't complain." I always find that to be a strange response. Does it mean they want to complain but can't, or that there is nothing to say because they can't find anything to complain about?
Think about how people commonly talk about the weather: "Ugh, it's raining"; "It's too sunny" or "It's too hot!" or "It's too cold." Then there are the cases when people use subtle negativity: "That's just life—things don't work out";" Everyone's out to get you"; or "The reality is life is hard." The saddest negativity I hear the most is what people say when they wake up: "Oh no, another day." And then they wait for the day to be over to get some relief from the hardship of living.
I recently asked a bank teller how her day was and she replied, "It's almost Friday." I asked her casually what kind of work she would rather be doing, and she looked at me confused. I replied to her confusion with, "Well, if you're unhappy with this work, wouldn't you like to live your life doing what you love? I mean life is short, why not live it fully?" She was taken aback and then said, "Oh, speaking of death is bad. I like staying positive." My response to this was just to acknowledge her statement and move on. I'm not here to judge anyone's life choices, but I am here to make choices that help me live my best life, which includes seeing the richness in each moment.
So what you can do to help your cousin is just be yourself and live your best life. As I said, most of the world's negativity is learned. As humans, our natural state is joyous, curious, and positive. If you've ever hung around with babies or little kids, you'll be reminded that we come here happy, but we're taught to be unhappy. And just as negativity is taught and repeated, we can do the same with positivity. The only difference is your cousin isn't asking you for help. Your job is to be your best, shiniest, most positive self. Go on your vacation and do what's right for you. Go where it's warm — meaning go to the people that feel good to you. Positivity isn't simply about being positive when things are going well, true positivity is seeing the good in everything.
Since you said that you are worried about being with your cousin, it sounds like your cousin is offering you an opportunity to just love him as he is. What that means is don't correct him when he says something negative, and don't try to have him see the positive in a situation or anything else like that. Just listen with your heart open. Many times when someone is speaking negatively, it's the only way they can release the hurt they are carrying inside. Being the light in the room and listening to someone else with love is one of the most powerful things you can do. Actions speak louder than words.
So, enjoy your vacation, be a light, and remember you have choices. You don't need to spend the whole time with your cousin. You can walk away or change the subject when you are with him. This is your vacation. Have fun and know that no matter what you do, you can't get it wrong. Having a positive outlook means a "wrong" move can always lead us to the next right one.