Since the Covid-19 pandemic started people have been complaining about “government paying people not to work.” Some making such complaints are the same ones saying, “We need to rely on the free market” — all this while large businesses are making money via corporate welfare.
When hearing the term “Corporate Welfare” most Alaskans’ think of refundable tax credits. But there is a more insidious type of Corporate Welfare, a type that runs under the radar. I am referring to employers that pay full time workers so little that they depend on Medicaid for their medical care and SNAP (formerly called Food Stamps) to eat.
The government has multiple programs that pay employers to hire people whom it considers “long term unemployed” and people who are receiving assistance from the Social Safety Net (Welfare). The theory being that if these people get full time jobs, they will get off such programs and become self-sufficient. These programs cover a portion of the employee’s wages for varying degrees of time, up to five years on a few programs. The problem with these programs is that the employers who use them the most are also the employers with the largest number of long-term employees receiving Social Safety Net assistance. If the programs worked, or the employers paid people enough to live they would not be reliant on welfare.
Who are the companies that employ the largest number of people on Medicaid and received SNAP benefits? Not all the companies listed in the report do business in Alaska. Some of those that do are Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Walgreens, and McDonalds. These companies are also some of the most profitable in their industries and the world. To be fair, not all of them are the most profitable in their industries but the ones on top of the lists are. In addition to collecting government money to get people off welfare (but not actually getting them off welfare) several of these companies — most notably Walmart — demand local tax breaks to locate their business in a city or state.
These are not small local companies. I have lived in Alaska for more than 19 years. During that time, I have known dozens of “small business owners.” I have even worked for a several of them. These small businesspeople pay a higher average wage than the companies that have the highest percentage of employees receiving Government Assistance for everyday life. Additionally, the small business owners I know do not collect government funds to help pay their employees.
Why does society allow companies to do things like this? The answer is either people are not aware of this corporate welfare or like paying taxes to give large companies more profit. I am not advocating for government mandated “living wages” or employer-provided healthcare. I do not like government mandates any more than I like corporate welfare. What I am advocating for is that the companies collecting money to employ people dependent on the Social Safety net being required to prove they are getting people off these programs. I am also advocating for an informed population and people to NOT be customers of companies that survive on corporate welfare.
A friend of mine asked why we, as a state, should be concerned about Corporate Welfare that the State does not pay, such as the credits for hiring people who have been unemployed for a long time or are receiving “Welfare.” The answer is simple, while the State does not make the payments to employers who hire people such as those mentioned above, the State does pay the cost of Welfare. The State pays a significant percentage of Medicaid and other Social Safety net benefits. Fewer people dependent on the social safety net means a reduced State budget. That means more legislators would be willing to agree on a larger PFD.
As mentioned in the beginning of this article when most Alaskans’ think of Corporate Welfare, they think of Refundable Tax Credits. No industry should be subsidized to the point the Government — be it Federal, State or Local — must make direct payments to them. This means if a government entity wants to incentivize an industry to do something it should require specific time bound action. If the action is not done in the set time, the company gets nothing. If the action is completed the company would receive a tax credit that could only be used to reduce taxes owed. If the company does not owe the specific tax, they hold a credit for within a preset time limit the credit would have no value. In this way you, the individual, will not be taxed to pay an industry to do something they would not do with only their investors’ money. Why should you, a non-investor, partially finance a business endeavor for which you have no chance of getting a return? The whole idea of the Capitalist Economic System is that you have a chance to make a return (profit) on your investment. Refundable tax credits and other direct payments to businesses are not necessary for viable business activities. In fact, the way the Capitalist system is supposed to work is when there is a higher risk of your investment being lost there is also a chance at making a higher return.
I asked Senator Bill Wielechowski how much the State currently owes on refundable oil tax credits. He referenced a report completed by Legislative Finance earlier this year for State Fiscal Year 2022 saying the State of Alaska currently owes various Oil Companies $760 Million, of which statute requires the State to pay $60 Million per year. The State did not make any payment toward this debt in fiscal year 2021. (As this is in Statute and not the Constitution the amount paid is subject to annual appropriation and can be legally changed or ignored by the current Legislature. See my previous article “A State Fiscal Plan is Pointless”) The same report points out that Governor Dunleavy had previously proposed a plan to create a new state agency that would issue bonds then use the money to pay all the refundable tax credits. Governor Dunleavy’s plan would have cost the state additional money in the form of interest and operating expenses for the new agency. Everyone knows that once a government entity is created it never goes away, so the cost of wages and other operating expenses for the new agency would have continued forever. Thankfully, the Alaska Supreme Court said his plan was Unconstitutional.
Representative Andy Josephson is currently my State House Representative. I asked him what he thinks of corporate welfare of any type. His response: "I'm opposed to privatizing the gains and socializing the losses." Do you want to personally pay for business failures?
We cannot change the past. As a State we cannot simply ignore the debts we have incurred in the form of Tax Credits. What we can do is insist that in the future Government not structure tax credits in such a way that the Government pays out money. As individuals we can stop spending or at least reduce our spending with companies that employ large numbers of people at wages so low those employees cannot be self-sufficient. Doing anything else will ensure that we as individuals continue to subsidize corporate profits.
The question to ask yourself is can you, taxpayer, citizen and consumer, afford to pay corporate welfare?