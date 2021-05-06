If you’re anything like me, then you spent Kentucky Derby Saturday all dappered up in your best post-antebellum plantation owner duds, struttin’ about town as though this pandemic nonsense never did was.
Yessiree, a good time was had by all, I do declare, though I couldn’t but help feel like something was missing from the experience.
Just about everywhere else you go in this glorious country, off-track betting on the Derby itself, through the miracle of the Internet tubes, is as much a part of the experience as admiring the colorful and sundry hats and coiffures the lovely ladies use to declare spring upon us here in the Greatland.
I’m not saying Alaska should go for anything so gratuitous and tacky as reservation-style casinos; I’m just saying it sure would be nice to be able to bet on the Kentucky Derby with anything but Confederate money.
That got me to thinking about another tight horse race going on right here in Anchorage — that being the Mayoral Run-off Election between Forrest Dunbar and Dave Bronson.
I wonder where these candidates, who are heading into the stretch run of this race to determine the future and soul of our fair city, stand on the issue of bringing off-track betting to Anchorage, or even whether such an action would even be in the municipality’s purview.
Neverminding these potential roadblocks, I dreamed up a contest to pick a winner — with precise accuracy — in an online contest and reward the winner with some mighty fine prizes, pulling out of my own pocket if I have to.
For a model, I turned to the only form of gaming entertainment — apart from those confounding pull-tabs — that seems to exist here in Alaska — the Nenana Ice Classic, wherein, as I understand it, folks pick the exact day, hour and minute that the ice melts below a certain measuring stick up yonder.
So what I came up with is the Anchorage Press Run-off Sweepstakes, in which our readers may predict — with no purchase necessary, mind you — the winner between these two steeds and the exact percentage — to the hundredths-place — our next mayor will have collected when the final tallies are certified.
The winner — and there can only be one (a random drawing will break any ties) — gets $300 in gift certificates to any business in the immediate Anchorage area that carries gift cards.
So let’s say you think Mr. Bronson will win with 50.31% of the vote and it turns out he wins with 50.31% of the vote and you’re the only one who chose Mr. Bronson at 50.31%, well then, my friend, you win $300 in gift cards. Like a proper platter of chicken wings, you may split your flavors in gift cards as many as three ways.
Of note, there will be no rounding up in any decimal spot, so even if the winning total is 50.3199999%, the winning number is still 50.31%
Sound simple? It is.
So go on now and log on to anchoragepress.com and pick your pony!