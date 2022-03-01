In the early 1980s, before the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, my family hosted a former Russian political prisoner during his visit to Fairbanks on behalf of an international human rights organization. Boris was an artist who had spent time in the Soviet gulags, enduring forced labor and inhumane treatment because he created artworks that sparked the wrath of the authorities. Eventually exiled to the U.S., he shared with us the stories of his own imprisonment and mistreatment, but also of the widespread and brutal abuse of other political dissidents and disfavored citizens across his country. He was a soft-spoken but funny man who seemed to relish his time in the deep Alaskan winter. Standing outside the Chena Pump House restaurant before our farewell dinner, he observed the metal-sided buildings and grinned: “It reminds me of my exile in Siberia!”
I think about Boris a lot these days as the Ukrainian people fight to escape the grip of their own Russian oppression. At the time of his visit, most Alaskans - and most Americans - saw Russia as our enemy. Not only was it a Communist nation with an authoritarian government that was abhorrent to our democratic values, but it was right next door, closer than Seattle, and we lay directly in the firing line of any hostilities that might erupt. During the decades of the Cold War, national defense installations sprang up across the Alaskan landscape to ward off the Russian threat, and we remain heavily fortified today in recognition of the ongoing risk. Because of our proximity, Alaskans were among the first to welcome the warming of relations between the U.S. and Russia during the period of “glasnost” (openness) that surrounded the lifting of the “Iron Curtain.” Friendship flights, cultural exchanges, business cooperation and countless other initiatives ushered in a period of cooperation and good will. Sadly, it didn’t last long.
In 2014, Russia’s annexation of Crimea and threats to the sovereignty of Ukraine led to world condemnation, increased isolation, and a gradual re-closing of its borders. President Vladimir Putin ramped up his anger at the West because it stood in the way of his expansionist ambitions and put the U.S. in the crosshairs of his country’s disinformation wars. It’s no secret that Putin saw a benefit to Donald Trump ascending to the U.S. presidency and actively supported Trump’s campaign, funding troll farms to sow messages of hatred and division tailor-made to Trump’s own agenda of fostering fear and distrust in the American people. Throughout his presidency, Trump infamously sided with Russia against our own intelligence agencies, fawned over Putin’s strong-arm tactics, and ultimately embarked on a classic disinformation campaign of his own, encouraging Americans to invalidate a free and fair election that he failed to win. Today, Trump continues to foment the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him, and to target our election systems to ensure they’re easier to bend to his favor next time. Like Putin, he tolerates no dissent, banishes the disloyal, and launches fiery attacks on those who dare to confront his falsehoods.
Propaganda is powerful. Ultimately, the disinformation wars – both Putin’s and Trump’s – have succeeded beyond any reasonable expectation in threatening America from the inside, without firing a shot. The result? An America that Putin apparently assumed is too divided and weak to stand up effectively to the bloodshed he decided to unleash. An America that debates whether democracy is really such a good thing after all, and flirts openly with an authoritarianism that Putin himself would admire. An America where a powerful leader suggests that the laying-to-waste of a fellow democratic country is “savvy” and “genius,” and the U.S. leaders who valiantly fight to stop it are “dumb.”
Fortunately, the U.S. has shown remarkable strength in confronting the Ukrainian conflict notwithstanding, helping rally the world to an astonishingly firm and united response. But the drumbeat of anti-government and pro-Russian sentiment in the U.S. still echoes, and is so alarming that Sen. Mitt Romney has called it “almost treasonous.” It’s enough to make this Alaskan wonder: if a sizable faction of Americans views Russia’s conduct as an admirable, what will they say when Putin turns his war machine towards us? It’s not a far-fetched question. When one of the most powerful men in the world wages a brutal “war without cause” against an innocent civilian population, vows “consequences you have never seen” to his opponents, and places his nuclear arms on alert, it doesn’t take a paranoid imagination to envision a fleet of Russian warships surrounding our coastline.
In this context, the willingness of U.S. leaders to praise our enemy or placate our own would-be tyrant shows an abdication of leadership that stands in stark contrast to what’s happening on the ground in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Zelensky has led the way against Putin’s propaganda war, broadcasting regular messages that praise his country’s democracy and call out the lies used to justify the invasion. The Kyiv Post has dispatched journalists to “defend the information space” against torrents of false Russian propaganda. Both Zelensky and the journalists face grave risks to their personal safety, yet they’ve found the courage and the will – for the sake of their country – to carry on.
U.S. politicians face no comparable danger in defending our own “information space” from the dangers of false propaganda – just the tantrums of an angry man who wants to shape the world to his whims. Yet too many – including some members of our own Congressional delegation – can’t find the courage to use their powerful voices to oppose a disinformation campaign that cripples our civic life, threatens our most cherished institutions, and now jeopardizes international peace and security – both in Europe and here at home. It’s shameful, and we deserve better.
First, we must demand that our leaders confirm that the United States is and should ever remain a democracy – not just by name, but by laws, norms, and actions – and that popular praise of “strong men” like Putin runs completely counter to the American ideal of government “of the people, by the people, and for the people.” Second, our leaders must confirm that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not a justifiable act, but the biggest threat to world peace in our lifetimes, and that to muddy this point is to reinforce the aggression. And third, our leaders must push back much more vigorously against the steady diet of lies that Trump and his right-wing followers continue to feed to the American people. The ongoing barrage risks corrupting our own “information space” so deeply that Americans may be convinced to abandon democracy in favor of a Putin wanna-be who is eager to claim the reigns of unfettered power and has long shown a fondness for the iron fist.
Which brings me back to Boris and the gulags. Like the Ukrainians now fighting against an autocrat who would conquer and oppress them, Boris understood the tragedies that befall ordinary people when governments can impose their will violently and with impunity. He understood the difference between living in freedom and living in tyranny. Most of us have never experienced the hardships he and so many others suffered, and if we’re vigilant, we may never have to. But with the potential for Russia at our borders or Trump at our helm once again, who’s to say what the future holds. Alaska looks a lot like Siberia, after all. And we have plenty of room for gulags of our own.