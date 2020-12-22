Assemblywoman Jamie Allard stated that she submitted a proposal on Dec. 18 at the request of hospitality business owners who felt as though acting-mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson was ignoring their detailed strategy to reopen safely in order to save their livelihoods. To be clear, I am incredibly fortunate to work for people who genuinely care about the health and safety of their staff, but not everyone in the food and beverage industry has it so good. That being said, it is incredibly problematic that the only voices heard by our representatives are restaurant and bar owners. Employees are in direct contact with the public and are the only people that know first-hand what the health and financial concerns for the food and beverage industry workers are. Restaurant and bar employees have been forced in and out of again and again this year, costing wages and forcing them to put their own health on the back burner to save companies whose success they do not have any long-term stake in.
Does anyone happen to know how many employees have been represented in these discussions? I recognize that math is hard but it goes without saying that the staff of any restaurant or bar outnumbers the share-holders pretty significantly. Why are our representatives so keen to hear the opinions of those that stand to lose the least and not those that are actually on the front lines, not only putting their health at risk but also their jobs?
If you’ve worked in the industry for longer than 15 seconds, you’re well aware how replaceable we all are and how quickly your shifts will disappear if you were to get sick for any prolonged period of time. Let me be clear, it’s not just political leaders that are so minded, but also the organization that specifically represents the hospitality industry, and they should know this better than anyone.
Alaska CHARR sends out a weekly email and industry call to its members who are hotel, storefront, restaurant, and bar owners and managers. To my knowledge, at no point during the pandemic have they once reached out to the employees they represent, who are the vast majority of those affected. Before anyone suggests that tracking down that many individuals may be a difficult task, understand that every one of us has given them our contact information when we take our food handler’s and TAP certifications that are required to work in the industry in this state.
They have our email addresses. This is shameful and willful ignorance.
Why wouldn’t they want to hear from us? Because just like every other person protesting the restriction of indoor dining, they simply do not care about the staff. They have memberships to worry about and those seats aren’t filled with bussers and dishwashers. (Yes, even non-profits have to worry about selling memberships.)
There are three primary motivators pushing for restaurants and bars to reopen:
Restaurant owners who are not keen to rejoin the workforce and are unwilling to put effort into leaning into a difficult situation (because let’s be real, business owners have at least one friend that would let them crash on their couch until they got a job, just like the rest of us.)
Those that think keeping restaurants and bars open will somehow single handedly save the economy (because they clearly don’t understand economics or the greater impact of frivolous government spending and general mismanagement)
Those using the economy and concern for employees as an excuse but actually are just spoiled shits that could address both of those concerns by ordering takeout (because what they actually care about is being able to have someone wait on them)
People are real fired up about cheeseburgers and beers they could simply order to go or enjoy being delivered to their homes, but instead fight tooth and nail to expose thousands of service industry employees in the middle of a global pandemic.
At this point, it’s a form of financial and health rape.
None of us consented but here we all are getting it anyway. And expected to be grateful. Grateful to the employers who are willing to put their staff in unsafe working conditions for it means they get to keep their lifestyle, grateful to the patrons that refuse to wear masks or sign guest logs and insist that the money they spend on a $3 Coors Light will somehow save the economy, and grateful to our elected representatives and the Save Anchorage “freedom fighters” standing up for “our” best interests.
I wonder how impactful it would be if our representatives used some of that media time to simply call people out on their bullshit instead of pandering to tantrum-throwing constituents. I wonder how much relief could be disbursed to the crippled hospitality industry and its employees if they used some of that PFD money they refuse to give to Alaskan citizens and put it into the places that are actually hurting rather than passing the buck onto a federal government that’s more concerned with setting the stage to go to war with China under the guise of concern for the Dalai Lama succession than it is for giving American citizens enough relief to pay for a single month’s bills.
If we are being honest with ourselves, the most immediate problem restaurants and bars are facing isn’t government mandates, but a lack of business. People aren’t ordering takeout and delivery in the same volume they used to when they would go out, which makes sense. Add to that, many Alaskans have lost significant wages this year. What restaurants and bars need right now — with or without indoor dining — is money. We need our state to dig deep and find a way to get relief to citizens so they can afford to pay their bills AND order out, or businesses will continue to close and unemployment rates will continue to climb. No amount of forcing doors open is going to fill empty seats in our dining rooms.
While they’re at it, maybe the state could reappropriate subsidies and contract with local restaurants to provide meals for schools, and prisons. Maybe instead of buying buildings with federal funds they could contract with small hotels to house the homeless.
There are endless creative ways to put money into local businesses without compromising health safety that don’t require a handout. We want to work for it! Aren’t we supposed to have elected officials and industry representatives to propose sustainable solutions that keep businesses open and citizens safe? Or is bipartisanship simply too much to ask for during a global pandemic and national economic crisis?