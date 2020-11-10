After pressure from concerned teachers and families, and in conjunction with a new wave of record-breaking new daily COVID cases, ASD Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop announced a delay in the return to in-person schooling, pushing back what would have been a November 16 return date. While scores of ASD staff and families are surely relieved, an equal and opposing faction are sure to be further frustrated by the news. Either way, Dr. Bishop’s inbox was going to be full this week.
And therein lies the paradox of democratic leadership; at least half of your constituents are going to be pissed off, no matter the decision. It doesn’t make those decisions any easier but, as the plaque on President Harry S. Truman’s desk read, “The Buck Stops Here”. Good leadership appeals to the best in the worst of us, even at great cost. Bad leadership dodges that burden in favor of political equity. Alaska has seen a lot of that lately.
Bishop’s move to delay in-person schooling was in contrast to her previous approach. “I want to be clear that parents have a choice in whether they send their student(s) back to in-person school,” Bishop wrote on November 1. The plan was to leave the in-person return to school not up to health professionals but up to parents, many of whom still believe that COVID-19 has been overblown, or is a hoax altogether. It didn’t help that Bishop minimized the risks. “The experts say COVID is here to stay. We will have outbreaks,” Bishop says. “And when we do, we will manage them according to the guidance provided by our medical professionals.” Of course, any medical professional would advise prevention over mitigation; in this case, heeding medical advice before a pediatric COVID outbreak.
Meanwhile, Governor Dunleavy has been reluctant to impose a statewide mask mandate, leaving the decision up to local governments who in turn say they don’t have the legal power to enforce. In June, the Dunleavy administration battled the MOA to prevent public employees from wearing masks in Anchorage-based state buildings before relenting a month later. Dunleavy has since tacitly acknowledged the danger COVID poses to Alaska, but the closest he’s come to a mask mandate was last Friday, at a press conference asking the legislature to extend its public health disaster emergency declarations. “Wear masks when and where possible, and I know this whole mask issue has become very problematic,” Dunleavy said. “There’s nobody and I’m certain about this, there is nobody that dislikes wearing a mask more than I do, but I am willing to change my life a little bit if it’s going to give us a little more time for these therapeutics and these vaccinations to come on the horizon.”
That’s an important step in the right direction, but unfortunately nowhere near enough. The problem of leaving the decision up to the individual is that only the individuals who take this pandemic seriously- those with a sense of social responsibility and a healthy trust in prevailing science- would wear a mask or, say, keep their kids at home instead of in-person schooling. Who then would attend school? Only the children of flippant anti-mask science-deniers, maximizing the health risk to teachers who are terrified of being terminated if they refuse to put their and their families lives on the line. Remember simpler times, when all Dim-Bulb America wanted was to give every teacher in the country a handgun?
“Wear a mask if you want to; stay home if you’re scared,” has become a typical mantra of the reckless but, unfortunately, that’s now how contagion works. The bane of democracy is our lowest common denominator: those who simply refuse to burden themselves with the social responsibility of wearing a mask in public indoor spaces for whatever petulant reason they can invent. A statewide mask mandate may not make those people suddenly mask up, but it would at least show that Governor Dunleavy is willing to do what he can to protect Alaskans. The Buck Stops Here.