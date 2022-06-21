Dear Oskar,
How do I get my kids to do what I say? More specifically, housework.
Frustrated
--
Dear Frustrated,
The simple answer: You don’t!
In my own life, many people who have been around my three kids have said to me, “Oskar, your kids are so easy and helpful. How do you get them to do that?” My secret is loving them unconditionally and not needing them to do anything.
Sure, when it comes to getting kids to listen, being demanding can work. I grew up with one parent, and it was always my mother’s way or the highway. I was the obedient child you would have wanted — I did everything she told me to do. She may have gotten her way, but for me, the experience was detrimental. My obedience and fear of saying no created very dangerous situations in my life. I put myself in physically and financially harmful places because of that learned behavior. I never wanted my children to experience the insanity of giving oneself away, so I chose to do something different. I created an environment that fostered my children’s inner voices and self-esteem, and I emphasized teamwork.
This way of raising children takes more time and patience than simply being bossy and forceful, but the long-term results create whole children that eventually become confident, loving adults. When I started teaching my kids about housework, I knew that success would come from information (like telling them why I thought it was important) and repetition. The most important thing I have given to my children is the knowledge that taking care of one’s home is an act of self-esteem that leads to self-love. I don’t take care of my home because I “have to” but because I want to. I honor myself by creating a beautiful, loving, safe place to come home to every day.
I believe that praising children often is constructive (heck, it works on me, too!). For example, when I see that they washed the dishes, cleaned up their areas, or anything like that, I comment from an authentic place, “Wow, that’s so inspiring how beautiful you made your bed. It makes me want to get my email inbox organized” Many times, my children reflect that same sentiment back to me: “Mama, I saw you clear off your desk, and it inspired me to tidy up my clothes in my wardrobe.”
Learning, as I said, takes time, and everyone does it at a different pace. It’s normal for kids (or adults) to need someone to tell them again and again how to do something. (I still struggle to understand how exactly to use Google Docs.) Phrases like “Why are you asking me again?” or “Why don’t you know this already?” or “What are you, stupid?” are not only not helpful, but they are also harmful in terms of creating an environment of learning. No one wants to do something for someone who doesn’t support their growth. The key to harmony is always patience and love.
I wish you the best with your kids and your housework. Being a parent isn’t the easiest job, but it’s certainly the most rewarding when done with love. Remember, we’re all just children of the universe, so be kind and gentle to yourself on this journey, and everything will fall in place.