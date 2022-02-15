Last week was a local manufacturing press conference at the Triverus Warehouse in Palmer’s Business Park. Perhaps you read the news stories or saw the Governor’s press release. But having been there—it was a bit mind-blowing. There is such synergy with Palmer’s entrepreneurs. It’s a cluster of brainpower. It feels like a vortex of imagination, and innovation. At least that’s what it seems like when you have local companies creating drone parachutes, innovative medical supplies, hydroponic containers, skis for helicopters and Cessnas, aircraft carrier deck cleaning systems, X-ray devices, and technological apps. This is manufacturing which is precise, systematic, scientific and cutting edge.
There’s a half dozen manufacturing businesses operating in the Palmer Business Park (or nearby) which are part of this extraordinary cluster. (Envision, Airframes, AlertWet, Launch, Trijet, Airglass, Emdemnis, and Triverus. And there are probably more than just the ones listed.) I personally asked what had caused or helped grow this epicenter of entrepreneurship. The responses were interesting. The Governor replied enthusiastically that they were trailblazers with good ideas, organization and execution of opportunities. But the actual business owners of these companies added some additional insight. They listed specifically: #1 quality of life; low tax burden; state support and capital; excellent synergy; Palmer’s situational ease in the business park; affordability; abundance of talent; and support from the local community and businesses. This is the business of making things—manufacturing. It isn’t traditional ag businesses or extraction business. This is “matured development,” and it’s another Palmer secret which seems like a positive game-changer.
P-town—This was an interesting social media discussion this week about the origin of “P-town” as a moniker for Palmer. A community member sourced it back to 2008, copyrighted on a cool sticker by Screamin Yeti Designs. However, some locals can remember back 40 years and hearing the phrase P-town. In fact there are lots of new names for older things in our community. It’s about generations of kids growing up and renaming their favorites. And it’s okay. The PW highway is the Palmer Wasilla Highway, which previously was known as the Wasilla Road. Vags is Vagabond Blues Coffee House. Hatcher’s is actually Hatcher Pass, which was also known as “the pass.” The “blowhole” is the lookout spot on the Glenn Highway at milepost 49.9. Kozos is a term for Koslosky’s, who sponsored a local baseball team. When you start thinking about the amount of growth and change in and around Palmer, it’s not remarkable that new names are offered, adopted and a part of our life. It’s nice because it means whole new generations are growing up with their own love and appreciation of their sense of Palmer place.
Wednesday History Night at the Palmer Moose Lodge—On February 19, the “Earth history of Palmer” will be discussed by Joe Moore. Moore is a soil scientist and long time Palmer resident. He has studied and mapped landforms, soils, and vegetation for decades. He will explain some of Palmer’s glacial history and icy past. This will be a great meeting at 7pm at the Palmer Moose Lodge. It is free and welcoming and the Palmer Historical Society always serves excellent refreshments.
Saturday Wearable Art Show at the Palmer Train Depot—It’s This weekend! There are two shows—one at 3pm and one evening show at 7pm. If you haven’t ever attended this, then you should this year. This is a crazy good event with good music, good presentation, and terrific art garments shown off by local models. It is fun and not to be missed. This is the 16th year of production and the theme this year is Glacier Glamour. Tickets are available at both Fireside Books and NonEssentials. (And I should note that tickets always sell out because of the popularity of the event.) The magic is all created and produced by the Valley Arts Alliance, which is a very worthy valley-wide arts group. There is plenty of information at their VAA website!
Barbara Hunt is both Palmer writer and artist. She works hard to keep the robust pulse of Palmer, Alaska. She shares the good stuff in the weekly Palmer Alaska Buzz Column in the Mat Su Valley Frontiersman and daily on the Palmer Alaska Buzz Facebook Group.