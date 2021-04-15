The system is rigged and it shows little, if any, sign of changing. Still, there’s always hope that Alaska’s system of wildlife management will one day be transformed into something that more closely reflects the values of most Alaska residents, though I’m less and less confident it will happen in my lifetime.
One small step in that direction would be for the Alaska Legislature to deny Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s appointment of Lynn Keogh Jr. to the Alaska Board of Game (BOG). Another step—this one even more critical to substantial, long-term change—would be the confirmation of someone who’s not primarily a hunter, trapper, or big-game hunting guide. Someone, in short, who would give the seven-member board a teensy bit more balance, as state regulations mandate, but state politicians routinely ignore.
Before getting to the bigger problem of diverse representation, I’ll share some observations and thoughts about Keogh. If rejected by the legislature, it wouldn’t be the first time. Legislators denied Keogh a place on the board in 2012, a rejection mostly tied to Keogh’s own bad behavior (including violations of state regulations) and his curt dismissal of those violations as mere “hiccups.”
I know all this because I wrote about it in a commentary headlined ‘Alaska’s broken and corrupt wildlife management system needs fixing.’
Nine years later, that system may have improved, but it remains broken, just as it’s been for much of the past three decades. (I’ll note here that I’ve followed and written about Alaska’s Board of Game (BOG) for more than 35 years, first as an outdoors writer and reporter for the Anchorage Times, then—since the early 1990s—as a nature writer and wildlife advocate. There was a time when the BOG exhibited some semblance of balance in the wildlife-management views its seven members represented. But that hasn’t been true since Tony Knowles’ term as governor ended in 2002.
I’m not sure why Keogh would even want to try again. Redemption, perhaps? I’m all for giving people second chances, if deserved. But from what I’ve been able to learn, Keogh hasn’t expressed any regret for his past state violations; in fact friends and colleagues of mine who attended a mid-March House Resources Committee hearing on his appointment report that Keogh insisted he didn’t recall the circumstances and appeared dismissive of attempts to question him on those matters.
Given such an attitude, it seems unlikely Keogh has learned anything from past mistakes—or his confirmation hearing of nine years ago—and is unwilling to accept responsibility for things he’s done wrong. Again, whether or not his violations were “serious” ones (a subjective thing), questions of character are raised.
There’s more. Back in 2000, a friend and fellow wildlife advocate who’s opposed to trapping, Kneeland Taylor, served on a BOG subcommittee to address the placement of large traps, easily capable of killing dogs, alongside popular recreation trails. The group’s purpose was to seek some consensus between trappers and other recreational users. Keogh also served on that subcommittee and this is what Taylor has to say about his attitude: “Mr. Keogh started his comments at every meeting with a string of insults hurled at me and the non-trappers who also served. Ultimately (after more than a year of discussions) he agreed to absolutely nothing to address the problem of dogs being caught in traps on popular trails. . . . so there was no consensus and no action taken by the Board of Game.”
Such hostility toward people with opposing viewpoints has been reported by others who’ve observed Keogh being dismissive of such perspectives. They also say he’s a poor listener.
Is this the kind of person we want serving on the BOG? Or any board?
There’s plenty more to consider and I expect that other examples will be presented to legislators before any vote on Keogh’s appointment, but for now I’ll end with two more points.
In 2007, the Associated Press reported a story about Keogh being attacked by an adult female grizzly. The attack occurred after he’d shot and killed “a young grizzly” outside a den—a bear he’d watched for hours as it moved in and out of the den and which he knew to be a young animal. When Keogh and his partner went to check out (and skin) the bear, a larger grizzly—almost certainly its mother—charged out of the den and mauled Keogh until being shot and killed. The young bear, it turned out, was three years old, making it a legal kill according to the story. But was this shooting of a 3-year-old cub an ethical, fair-chase kill? Not in my book. At best this incident raises further questions about Keogh’s judgment, as well as his attitudes toward wildlife and hunting ethics.
Finally, if confirmed Keogh would represent Anchorage on the BOG. I would argue that his values, activities, and attitudes toward wildlife are in no way representative of the vast majority of Anchorage residents.
If the governor and legislature want to add an Anchorage-area representative to the board, I’d suggest they consider someone who represents a non-consumptive perspective, for instance a wildlife photographer, or someone whose primary interests are wildlife viewing and the natural history of Alaska’s wild animals, maybe even someone who’s a wildlife scientist. But a trapper-hunter-professional guide? No way—especially when there’s already a devoted trapper on the BOG and other interests and perspectives aren’t represented.
And what about this possibility: if Keogh and another Dunleavy appointee are confirmed, four of seven BOG members would have direct ties to Alaska’s big-game guiding industry. That shows how the system can be manipulated, with the guiding industry having way too much influence.
This leads me to the larger question of board diversity. In essence, the BOG has little or none, despite the fact that state regulations which established the board make it clear that “The governor shall appoint each member on the basis of interest in public affairs, good judgment (which Keogh certainly seems to lack), knowledge, and ability in the field of action of the board and with a view to providing diversity of interest and points of view in the membership.” [My emphasis.]
It continues to amaze and frustrate me (and many other Alaskans) that, first, Gov. Dunleavy—and several governors before him—has refused to honor both the spirit and the letter of that regulation; and second, that members of the Alaska Legislature don’t insist on the mandated diversity and so refuse to confirm any BOG appointees until the governor properly does his job.
This is not complicated stuff. Our elected state politicians have for far too long ignored or dismissed their responsibilities in this arena, which in turn has contributed greatly to the rigged system that in some very important ways continues to mismanage Alaska’s wildlife, particularly with its unacceptable and often unethical and inhumane predator-kill programs.
Ultimately, though, it’s up to us Alaskans who care about more balanced and ethical management of our state’s wildlife. If enough of us make our voices heard, things will change. And this is where I continue to hold onto hope. Someday, the necessary change will come. It would great for that change to start right now.
Anchorage nature writer and wildlife advocate Bill Sherwonit is a widely published essayist and the author of more than a dozen books, including “Alaska’s Bears” and “Animal Stories: Encounters with Alaska’s Wildlife.” Readers wishing to send comments or questions directly to Bill may do so at akgriz@hotmail.com.