Dear Oskar,
I’ve recently had a baby, and I feel like my whole world has changed. I have no idea what I’m doing. What f something happens? How am I going to be able to handle him when he’s a teenager if I can barely help my baby now?
- Oh baby, oh baby
--
Dear Oh Baby,
What a joy to have a new opportunity to grow with someone so cute!
Still, I hear you. You’re a new parent (probably completely sleep-deprived), and you’re scared. Welcome to parenthood! Do you hover over your child while they're sleeping to see if they’re still breathing? I know I did. (When my teenagers sleep way after noon, I still check!) I can’t tell you that the fear of something happening to your child will ever go away, because in my opinion, it goes hand-in-hand with being a parent. But I can tell you that the fear of not being able to help your child will go away.
Now you’re probably thinking, “Something is going to happen to my baby?!?” Yes! Life will surely happen to you and your baby. Your baby will one day walk, and then one day soon after he will fall down—and that could be the most magical day of his life. Why? Because he will learn he has power within himself to help him get up again. It is the same power inside yourself that is helping you in this big change in your life. The universe starts us off with babies for a reason: Compared to teeenagers, they are low-maintenance.
I remember the first night I held my first baby daughter. I looked her over and suddenly noticed that she had no eyebrows! My mind raced right down to the bottom of the rabbit hole: What had I done wrong that my daughter had no eyebrows? As soon as the nurse came by, I told her the distressing news. She smiled, touched my arm and then said, “Yes Dear, she does, they’re just very fair.” I now know many years later that I probably wasn’t the only new mother who had said something like that.
Your son’s teenage stage is many years away. For today (and for the rest of his life) all he needs is your unconditional love, diaper changes, food, hugs, kisses, a few outfits (especially when he poops up the back), and a lot of sleep. Your ability to help your child will grow at the same rate that he grows. Just when you think you have mastered his sleep schedule, it will change. Everytime you think you have mastered feeding him, it will change. Everytime you think you have mastered keeping him safe, it will change. The key here is to notice that because you have mastered something, you and your son are ready for the next learning. At each stage, praise yourself as well as your child.
If you keep unconditional love at the base of your relationship with your child, by the time he is a teenager you will have built a solid foundation of love and trust. Life flows easily when those two elements are in play.
So for now, I encourage you to watch him grow. Stop to smell the flowers with him, and listen to the birds sing. Spend no time looking for where you think he is going wrong, and all the time on seeing his unique qualities and abilities. As he grows, encourage his curiosity. When he asks questions and you don’t know the answer, be honest that you don’t know—then take the time to look it up together. And lastly, have as much fun with him as you can, and dole out extra doses of hugs! Having a child is a lot of responsibility (trust me I know!), but it forces us to grow alongside our child. I hope you enjoy this journey and learn to trust your gut instincts.
Enjoy!