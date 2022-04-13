For weeks now, I’ve been waking up angry. There never seems to be any obvious triggers. Yet, day after day, I wake up, don my invisible armor and go into the office ready to crack skulls. By the end of the day, I’ve worked myself into such a tizzy that my fitness tracker ecstatically proclaims that I’ve reached my activity goal for the day. The sad irony is that my daily workout is sitting in a broken chair all day while swearing at my three computer screens.
It wasn’t until I received a story pitch from Darren “HarpDaddy” Smith on Tuesday that it started to make sense. It’s not that something, in particular, is wrong. It’s not that something in particular is wrong. The world has evolved into a hodgepodge of misery that never seems to end.
I think of it like spring driving in Alaska. The roads are no longer covered in easily spottable hazards like ice and snow. They are deceptively clear. That is, until you bottom out your car going through what you thought was a puddle, but instead was a pothole of death that’s so deep, you can say “hi” to Beezlebub himself as you exit.
I find it’s always easier to accept life’s shitty days when you can spot them coming. But these unforeseen potholes masquerading as puddles are so much harder to recover from.
So what do we do to find solace? Well, for a lot of readers, peace comes in the routine of completing a weekly crossword puzzle. Admittedly, I received some fairly heated emails demanding the return of SuperCross. And at first, I was kind of perplexed. (Cue more swearing at my computer screen.) I mean, why would anyone want to add more difficulty to their lives? Surely, the simpler KingsCross would suffice. I even thought, maybe a simpler crossword would even be welcomed as an easy weekly win. But then I started to think about what the SuperCross represents: a reliable routine, a challenge to overcome, and a distraction from this crazy world.
So, to those who find happiness in challenging crossword puzzles, rest assured that the SuperCross is back, and it’s here to stay. As for me, I’ll keep taking my easy crossword wins where I can get them.